Mines women roll to big win over Presentation

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team got a feel-good win to go into the Christmas break, running past Presentation College 90-41 Thursday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
The Hardrockers jumped on the Saints early, leading 24-11 at the end of the first quarter and 46-22 at the halftime break. It was more of the same in the second half, as they outscored Presentation 44-19.
First-year Mines coach Jeri Jacobson said she was pleased to get one final game in and happy that the Hardrockers played well.
"You can either practice before going into Christmas break, which usually just stinks as you have no motivation from your players, or have one last game before they go home," Jacobson said. "We're lucky that we got this one last game. It was a chance for us to work on some different things that we had been working on this week in practice, and seeing how focused we could be through 40 minutes."
For the most part, Jacobson said their focus was there, especially in the second half after building a big lead. Mines especially shot well from the outside in the second half, hitting 7-of-12 3-pointers, with Ryan Weiss and Sami Steffeck leading the way. Steffeck added to her career Mines school record of 3-pointers, now with 204.
"It's pretty contagious when a couple shots go in ... everybody's shots started going in," Jacobson said. "Sami was kind of cold in the first half and it was nice to see her knock some down in the second half and get us going."
Jacobson was also pleased with how the Hardrockers defended and rebounded with the big lead. She said that sometimes when you get a good lead it is hard to stay within the game plan and do what they wanted to do.
"I thought we did a good job of guarding their tendencies. We kept letting them drive right quite a few times, and finally we had some players step up and take that away," she said. "We had some different rebounders step up, so that was nice to see. Everybody got out on the floor and got some good minutes in. Offensively just working the ball and taking some good shots. I thought for the most part we did that well tonight."
Weiss had a big game for the Hardrockers with 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field, including 5-of-6 3-pointers. Anna Cambalia, Michaela Shaklee and Naomi Hildalgo all scored nine points, while Steffeck and Cooper Courtney both scored eight points.
Mines was 33-of-74 from the field and 13-of-33 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Former Red Cloud standout Leannah Vitalis and Jada Campbell led Presentation with 10 points each.
Mines, 4-5, will take a few days off before returning to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play Jan. 3-4 hosting Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado.
"It is a very much needed break," Jacobson said. "A majority of my players are working through some sort of injury, so this comes at a nice time. They can rest and recover their bodies before we get back in RMAC play."