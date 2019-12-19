Mines women roll to big win over Presentation

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team got a feel-good win to go into the Christmas break, running past Presentation College 90-41 Thursday night at Goodell Gymnasium.

The Hardrockers jumped on the Saints early, leading 24-11 at the end of the first quarter and 46-22 at the halftime break. It was more of the same in the second half, as they outscored Presentation 44-19.

First-year Mines coach Jeri Jacobson said she was pleased to get one final game in and happy that the Hardrockers played well.

"You can either practice before going into Christmas break, which usually just stinks as you have no motivation from your players, or have one last game before they go home," Jacobson said. "We're lucky that we got this one last game. It was a chance for us to work on some different things that we had been working on this week in practice, and seeing how focused we could be through 40 minutes."

For the most part, Jacobson said their focus was there, especially in the second half after building a big lead. Mines especially shot well from the outside in the second half, hitting 7-of-12 3-pointers, with Ryan Weiss and Sami Steffeck leading the way. Steffeck added to her career Mines school record of 3-pointers, now with 204.