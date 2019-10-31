The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team will kick off the 2019-20 season Friday evening when the Hardrockers travel to Pocatello, Idaho, to square off against the Idaho State Bengals in a 7 p.m. exhibition game.
It will be first-year head coach Jeri Jacobson's first game at the helm.
Idaho State is a NCAA Division I program and this will be the first ever meeting for the 'Rockers in their first official outing of the season – although it is an exhibition game and does not count toward Mines' win-loss record or cumulative statistics.
Even though this will be the first time the 'Rockers and Bengals have met on the hardwood, Jacobson is no stranger to the Idaho State program after serving the past few years as an assistant coach for the Bengals biggest rival — the University of Idaho Vandals.
Friday's game will be a great test for the 'Rocker women as they fine tune a few things and prepare for the regular season which starts, Nov. 9 at the King Center in a 3:30 p.m. tipoff against Waldorf College.
The game is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff and will feature Live Stats and Audio brought to you by KISU 91.1.
Hardrocker esports team hosting competition
The South Dakota School of Mines Hardrocker esports team will be hosting its second Grubby Games Esports Convention this weekend in the King Center and Fraser Gymnasium.
The Grubby Games Esports Convention is a celebration of both esports and internet culture. The convention will feature an open Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament, Collegiate League of Legends Invitational, a table top gaming area, and a bring-your-own computer area with space to support 70 personal computers.
To conclude the full list of competitions, West River Media Productions will be presenting an EDM show with performing artists Crystal Form, Lawcifer and Dr. Trickbot.
During the convention, attendees will also participate in an Extra Life 24-hour fundraiser for Children's Hospitals in connection with Regional Health.
"I'm excited to have five really competitive teams traveling out to Rapid City for a couple days of competition," said esports coordinator Wyatt Engel. "Our esports program has always had very close relationships with South Dakota State University of Wyoming, Colorado State, Dakota State and Colorado School of Mines, so finally getting to meet the players and organizers will be quite a memorable experience for everyone involved."
The Hardrocker esports League of Legends teams will be competing on Saturday. Engel hopes to elevate the convention in the next couple of years to eventually have the event be housed at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Kid 'Rocker Hoops Camp slated for Nov. 29
The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball program and Kieffer Family Dental will be holding the annual Hardrocker Kid 'Rockers Basketball camp Nov. 29 at the King Center.
The camp is for boys and girls in grades K-6. The cost is $25 per camper, $40 for two campers in the same family or $50 for three campers in the same family. Registration and check-in is at 9:30 a.m. with the actual on-court instruction starting at 10 a.m. going until 11:30 am.
A basketball session will be taught by members of the Hardrocker men's basketball team.
Checks can be made out to: The Hardrocker Club; and sent to: SDSM&T, 501 E. St. Joseph St., Rapid City SD 57701.
To download a brochure go to www.gorockers.com and click on "additional links" followed by "camps". For more information, contact assistant coach Roger Trennepohl at: 605-355-3023 or email at: roger.trennepohl@sdsmt.edu.