South Dakota School of Mines women’s head basketball coach Ryan Larsen announced Tuesday the addition of Colorado guard Sydney Leeper for the 2019-20 season.
Leeper, a 5-foot-7-inch point guard from Berthoud, Colorado, averaged 11.5 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, 4.6 rebounds per game and 1.4 steals per game last season for the Lady Spartans.
“Sydney is an outstanding ‘get’ for our program. She’s a fantastic person and excellent student,” Larsen said. “Sydney is a combo guard that has skills to play the point guard position, and she also has a scorer’s mentality that will allow us to play off the ball as well.”
Leeper is the team captain for BHS, and has earned all-conference and academic all-state honors. She is a member of the National Honors Society as well as a Peer Support Counselor. Other honors for Leeper include: First Team Tri-Valley honors, Northern Colorado All-Star Selection, All-State Honorable Mention and is a four-year starter for the Spartans.
“Sydney is a gym rat’that has played at a very high level in high school and on the AAU circuit,” Larsen said. “I’m very pleased that Sydney has chosen to continue her academic and athletic careers at SD Mines, she’s made a strong recruiting class even stronger.”
While attending Mines, Leeper plans to pursue a degree in chemistry.