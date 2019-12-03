The South Dakota School of Mines women’s basketball program got another boost to its 2020-21 roster with the recent signing of recruit Maggie Smith, announced Tuesday by head coach Jeri Jacobson.
“We are ecstatic to announce Maggie Smith is joining our Hardrocker family,” Jacobson said. “She comes from a great family with South Dakota roots and Hardrocker ties. To be able to sign a shooter of Maggie’s caliber is exciting for the future of our program. I watched her play AAU basketball the last few years while I was out in Idaho and the growth in her game is a testament to how hard she works.
Jacobson added, “Maggie is a coach’s kid and a gym rat — which shows when she steps on the floor and can score the ball in multiple ways. Off the court, Maggie is a person of high character and much like Bailey Johnson—the epitome of the type of person we want in our program.”
Smith is a 5-foot-10-inch shooting guard from Cheney, Wash., where she will finish her high school career for the Cheney High School Blackhawks. As a junior, Smith averaged 12.1 points per game and as she gets the 2019-20 campaign underway, Smith has been named the team captain.
In her basketball career, Smith has earned All-Conference honors, been a four-year starter for the Falcons, and has made two appearances at the state tournament.
Coyote women crack USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 24
South Dakota women’s basketball enters the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time this season at No. 24. The Coyotes were ranked for five-straight weeks last season from Feb. 12 to March 12.
The Coyotes (7-1) boast wins over the Big Ten’s Ohio State, the SEC’s Missouri and the Pac-12’s Utah this season. South Dakota also took down Missouri Valley favorite Drake and Horizon League favorite Green Bay. The Coyotes’ lone blemish on the season came at the hands of Missouri State who has improved to 18th in the poll.
Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Ciara Duffy has reached double-digit scoring in all eight contests, averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Junior guard Monica Arens, junior center Hannah Sjerven and junior guard Chloe Lamb all join her in double-figures.
USD volleyball to host NIVC first round
The South Dakota volleyball team is headed to the postseason for the second straight season.
The Coyotes, regular season champions of the Summit League, received an automatic berth into the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). Despite a 27-2 overall record and an RPI of 38, South Dakota was left out of the NCAA Tournament.
The Coyotes were selected as one of eight hosts for the first two rounds of the 32-team NIVC. Coming to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center are Central Michigan, UNLV and Kansas City.
In Laramie, Wyo., the University of Wyoming is also hosting a first-round series. UW (21-8) will host Northwestern State (20-12) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Boise State (18-11) and Weber State (24-8) also come to Laramie as those two will face off at 4 p.m. The second round match is also at 6:30 Friday.
South Dakota will take its 14-match home-court win streak into Thursday's 6 p.m. (MST) contest against Central Michigan, which is 21-8 overall, and finished second in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference.
The other first round match-up at 3:30 p.m. is between UNLV (19-10) and Kansas City (17-11).
The Thursday winners will meet in Friday's second round at 1 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.