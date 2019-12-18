The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team will look to go into the Christmas break on a positive note when the Hardrockers host Presentation College Thursday night at the King Center with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
The Saints enter Thursday on a nine-game losing streak and are 1-10 overall.
Individually, Presentation is led by Jada Campbell, who is averaging 13.4 ppg to go along with 12.2 rpg. Leannah Viitalis cashes in for 11.5 ppg and 7.6 rebounds each night out.
The 'Rockers are paced by Ryan Weiss, who is scoring14.4 points per game while Anna Haugen has put up 11.6 ppg.
Mines is coming off a tough split at home last weekend in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, losing to Fort Lewis 61-54, but crushing Adams State 75-46.
Senior Sami Steffeck earned a big milestone, breaking the career record for 3-pointers made. The he 5-foot-10-inch senior from Fort Collins, Colo., needed just two to break the record and she got two against Fort Collins. She added one ore against Adams State and has 202 3-pointers.
Haugen earned her fifth double-double of the season. In Saturday's bout, the Fort Collins native, hauled in 10 rebounds and scored 21 points to go along with three steals. She nearly had another double-double on Friday night with eight rebounds, 10 points, two steals and two blocked shots.
SDSU men run past Florida Gulf Coast
The South Dakota State University men's basketball team used a fast start to roll past Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday night at Frost Arena, 75-56.
South Dakota State improved to 8-6 with the victory, running its home winning streak to 15 games.
"I'm proud of our guys tonight," head coach Eric Henderson said. "We had 17 assists on 27 of our made field goals and that's how we want to play. That's how we need to play to be successful. We were also able to beat them by 13 on the board tonight, and when we do those things, we can have a lot of success. So, just really, really proud of our team's effort tonight."
Douglas Wilson went 8-for-9 from the field and finished with 20 points. Matt Dentlinger scored 15 points and David Wingett added 12. The Jacks outscored Florida Gulf Coast 38-26 in the paint, thanks in part to 14 offensive boards that turned into 18 second-chance points.
Alex Arians pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, just ahead of Baylor Scheierman's seven boards. Scheierman added three assists, second-most on the team behind Brandon Key, who matched his career-high with seven assists.
Noah Freidel was efficient in 12 minutes of action, scoring seven points with five points.