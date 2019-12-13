The Fort Lewis College women's basketball team caught South Dakota School of Mines flat-footed early on and toppled the Hardrockers 61-54 Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action at Goodell Gymnasium.
The Skyhawks, 3-0 in the RMAC and 7-1 overall, never trailed and led by as much as 21 points in the second quarter. The Hardrockers, 1-3, 2-5, cut the lead to six in the third before Fort Lewis responded and led by double digits for must of the rest of the way.
"It was very unlike us effort-wise in the first half. That's all we talked about in the first half, our effort wasn't there and that was unacceptable and we need to pick it up," Mines coach Jeri Jacobson said. "I thought we did a good job responding, but you can't do that in this league. You can't show up for an entire half and not bring effort and get after loose balls and dive on the floor and that kind of things."
Led by guard guard Katrina Chandler and her ability to take the ball to the basket, the Skyhawks jumped out early, leading 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and 34-13, before settling for a 34-18 halftime lead.
Chandler would lead all scorers with 19 points, as well as dishing out six assists.
"It's like when I tell our players, when you let somebody start going, and they score a couple of points, and they start feeling pretty good. That's what we let happen tonight with 10 (Chandler)," Jacobson said. "We let her get going and then it was hard to slow her down after that because she got on a roll."
Mines, meanwhile, struggled offensively, hitting just 6-of-24 from the field in the first half, committing 12 turnovers.
"We passed up really great shots for either turnovers and worse shots," Jacobson said. "It is just having the confidence knowing that you are one foot from the basket, you better score the ball."
A halftime talk got the Hardrockers going — particularly by senior Anna Haugen, who scored 10 third quarter points to get them going. Mines cut the lead to 43-37 late in the quarter, but Fort Lewis responded with five straight for a 48-37 lead going into the fourth.
"With Anna I tell her that anytime she is on the block, one-on-one, I want her to score the ball because sometimes she is just a little too unselfish. We've been working on that," Jacobson said. "In the third quarter she decided to take it to the rim and score for us."
Fort Lewis would build it's lead back to 15 points in the fourth before Sydney Leeper got hot for the 'Rockers. Leeper and senior Sami Steffeck hit late 3-pointers to cut the final lead under 10.
"I thought we had great energy from Sydney Leeper, getting some quality minutes tonight, and she did what I asked: Fly around and give me a lots of effort and that's what she did," Jacobson said.
For Steffeck, her two 3-pointers in the game put over over the top as the program's all-time leader with 201 3-pointers.
Ryan Weiss and Haugen with 10 each for the Hardrockers, while Jordan Carter scored 16 for the Skyhawks.
Mines returns to action today at 4 p.m. when it hosts Adams State, which fell to Black Hills State 85-51, while Fort Lewis will be at Black Hills State today.