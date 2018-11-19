When the Rapid City Stevens volleyball team stepped off the bus after getting home from the Class AA state tournament in Sioux Falls, it still didn't feel real.
The Raiders came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, had been considered the favorite for most of the season, but what Stevens had accomplished was still hard to put into words.
It avenged a 2017 state championship game loss to Harrisburg and returned to Rapid City with a state championship in 2018, with a three set win over Sioux Falls Washington 25-22, 25-18, 25-22.
It was the first state title for Stevens since 2007 and the fourth title in program history.
"It still feels weird to think about, that our team is state champs, but it’s pretty cool too," Raider middle-hitter Phebie Rossi said. "I think everyone was kind of in shock. We swept them in three, and we kind of thought it was going to be a hard battle, and everyone just had the best game. Everyone played for each other, we won for each other."
Stevens marched to a 34-1 record with a senior-filled team that was at the height of the sport last season as juniors. The Raiders came in as the No. 3 seed that year, but fell in four sets to Harrisburg in the title game.
The run they just completed started that night.
"I think from the minute we lost in the finals last year we knew that we wanted to be in the finals again and we knew we wanted to be on the other side of it," Rossi said. "I think it helped us and it also gave us confidence in our championship game this year to not come out timid. We knew what to expect."
It also stayed on the minds of Raiders' players all season. When energy lacked in practice, or the rare occasion that the team had a bad set, the reminder was there that this season was about one thing: finishing what it started in 2017.
"We limited distractions and had our eyes on the goal, we were focused on that and what the game was, that’s why we were able to do what we did," Stevens outside hitter Elizabeth Schaefer said. "When we lost focus in practice our coach would remind us about the feeling we had the day after state and it would fuel our competitiveness and fire."
With almost its entire roster returning from the state title loss, Stevens was already on the short list of contenders when the summer season started.
The hype was accelerated when the Raiders won not only the South Dakota portion of the Elite 40 Summer Slam tournament in Sioux Falls, but won the separate overall tournament, beating teams from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
It was a jolt of confidence that showed the Raiders this season could be special.
The target on Stevens' back didn't change the way it played. It started the season ranked No. 1 in the South Dakota Prep Media Poll, but didn't play that way.
"We tried not to think about it and not play like we weren't the No. 1 ranked team," middle hitter Carly Buehner said. "We tried to play every game like we were the lower ranked team."
Stevens didn't escape the regular season unscathed. After topping Washington in the Summer Slam tournament, the Raiders traveled to Sioux Falls for four games in two days against the four Sioux Falls schools on Sept. 14 and 15.
The final match was against the Warriors, and Washington handed the first and only loss to the Raiders in three sets 25-22, 25-11, 25-17.
The loss served as a good wake-up call, as Schaefer said the loss was "embarrassing," and from there Stevens reeled off 21 straight wins.
"We wanted to be in the championship game again and win it," Buehler said. "It made us want to prove to ourselves that we wouldn’t lose again."
After going 30-1 in the regular season the first step towards that goal was a match in the SoDak 16 with Sturgis. The Raiders won in three sets 25-9, 25-11, 25-14.
From there it was on to the state tournament, where having a group of seniors who had already been on the big stage helped slow things down during a tournament where nerves can make things start moving fast.
"It helped with our nerves and our confidence, knowing we had seen things that Washington hadn’t (in the championship game)," Rossi said. We’d been in the finals and it gave us that confidence to know what to expect."
The tournament started off with a straight set win over Brookings 25-17, 25-23, 25-20.
In the semifinals it was Watertown that became the next victim. In four sets, the Raiders took down the Arrows 25-20, 31-29, 27-29, 25-16.
In the finals, Schaefer said Stevens played its best game.
"We were making jokes and saying before the final that we weren't going to be runners-up again," she said.
The Raiders wouldn't leave Sioux Falls as runners-up, but instead as state champions.
The fact that they played their best game of the season in the state title game showed Rossi that despite hitting highs throughout the season, Stevens could still aim higher and focus on the ultimate goal.
"It says that we never gave up," she said. "We hit high points in our season when we won the Scottsbluff tournament, when we won the Gillette tournament, but it showed we could keep climbing and keep getting better."
And the group did it with and for each other. Having essentially the same team from the year before didn't just help with camaraderie on the court, but off it as well.
"We’ve really glued this year and become close," Schaefer said. "That’s a big thing because volleyball is about communication."