Missouri Valley Earns League-Record Six Playoff Bids

For the first time in Conference history, six Missouri Valley Football Conference teams have earned bids into the 24-team FCS playoff field. North Dakota State is the lone MVFC team to receive a seed as the Bison earned the No. 2 overall seed and will receive a first-round bye.
Only one other conference in NCAA history has received six bids in a single playoff (CAA in 2018). The MVFC had received as many as five bids four times previously (2014, 2015, 2017, and this past spring). The Big Sky Conference also earned a league-record five bids for the first time.
Missouri State, UNI, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois join NDSU in the field. UNI becomes the fifth 6-win team to earn an at-large bid, joining Western Illinois (2015), Illinois State (2016), UNI (2018) and Incarnate Word (2018).
The field of 24 teams competing for the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee.
Sam Houston (10-0), the defending champions and winners of the ASUN/WAC Conference, earned the top seed in their 13th appearance in the championship. The Bearkats have won 21 straight contests.
North Dakota State (10-1) is the number two seed earning the automatic qualifying berth from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bison are making their 12th overall appearance with the highest all-time FCS Championship winning percentage (.925).
James Madison (10-1) is the number three seed after securing an at-large bid. The Dukes will make their eighth consecutive appearance in the championship and 18th overall.
Sacramento State (9-2) rounded out the top four seeds after going undefeated in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets will make just their second trip to the FCS Championship.