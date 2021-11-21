Missouri Valley Earns League-Record Six Playoff Bids

For the first time in Conference history, six Missouri Valley Football Conference teams have earned bids into the 24-team FCS playoff field. North Dakota State is the lone MVFC team to receive a seed as the Bison earned the No. 2 overall seed and will receive a first-round bye.

Only one other conference in NCAA history has received six bids in a single playoff (CAA in 2018). The MVFC had received as many as five bids four times previously (2014, 2015, 2017, and this past spring). The Big Sky Conference also earned a league-record five bids for the first time.

Missouri State, UNI, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois join NDSU in the field. UNI becomes the fifth 6-win team to earn an at-large bid, joining Western Illinois (2015), Illinois State (2016), UNI (2018) and Incarnate Word (2018).

The field of 24 teams competing for the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee.

Sam Houston (10-0), the defending champions and winners of the ASUN/WAC Conference, earned the top seed in their 13th appearance in the championship. The Bearkats have won 21 straight contests.

North Dakota State (10-1) is the number two seed earning the automatic qualifying berth from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bison are making their 12th overall appearance with the highest all-time FCS Championship winning percentage (.925).

James Madison (10-1) is the number three seed after securing an at-large bid. The Dukes will make their eighth consecutive appearance in the championship and 18th overall.

Sacramento State (9-2) rounded out the top four seeds after going undefeated in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets will make just their second trip to the FCS Championship.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0