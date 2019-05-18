Despite a tough regular season, the Rapid City Stevens high school baseball team had an opportunity to punch its ticket to the state tournament if it could get past Mitchell Saturday afternoon in Mitchell.
The Kernels had different plans as they pulled away late and advanced to the state tournament with an 8-3 victory over the Raiders.
Mitchell took the early lead in the first, before Stevens scored two runs in the top of the second to take a 2-1 advantage.
After the Kernels tied the game at two runs apiece in the bottom of the second, the Raiders took the lead once again in the fifth as Carter Thomas grounded out, allowing Nic Guy to cross home plate.
That was the last lead Stevens would see the rest of the way as Mitchell added four runs in the fifth and two more in the third to seal the win.
Drew Kitchens, Peyton Nash and Jackson Sapur led Mitchell with a run and an RBI apiece.
For the Raiders, Guy paced the team with two hits, while Thomas, Judge Hutto and Cade Nedved chipped in with one hit apiece.
Rapid City Stevens closes out the season at 5-18-1.
MITCHELL 14, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: Mitchell earned its spot in the Region 4A title game as it cruised past Rapid City Central in a semifinal matchup Saturday afternoon.
The Kernels jumped out to an early 8-0 advantage with four runs in each of the first two innings. They added five more runs in the third to put the game out of reach.
You have free articles remaining.
Central’s lone run came on a Mitchell error in the top half of the second inning.
Carson Max led the way for the Kernels with three hits and four RBIs, while Jackson Sadler chipped in with two hits and three RBIs.
Aaron Iverson and Josh Feeger paced the Cobblers with a hit apiece.
Rapid City Central closed out the season at 5-9.
BRANDON VALLEY 11, DOUGLAS 1: Brandon Valley overcame an early deficit on its way to running past the Patriots in the opening round of the Region 1A playoffs in Brandon Valley on Saturday.
The Lynx fell behind by a run, before scoring two runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the third.
Up 7-1 heading into the sixth, Brandon Valley scored four more runs to close it out.
Joe Kolbeck led the Lynx with three hits and two RBIs, while Cole Siegfred finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Willie Moffit led the Patriots with a hit and an RBI.
Douglas finished out the season at 0-19.