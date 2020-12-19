Mitchell overcomes Stevens hot start for 70-52 win

Rapid City Stevens got off to a great start against Mitchell Saturday afternoon. The Raiders led 8-0 five minutes into the game and expanded the lead to 14-5 later in the first period.

That is when hot start turned cold. From that point until intermission, the Kernels outscored Stevens 33-9. They finished the game with a 70-52 win.

The first period ended on an Avia Haley 3-pointer to cut the lead to 14-8 to end the quarter. Mitchell led 38-23 at the half after a 30-point quarter for the Kernels.

Camryn Krogman and Macy Kempf led the outburst for Mitchell in the second quarter.

After falling behind 44-28, the Raiders rallied with a 9-0 run capped off by a 3-pointer by Grace Ellis to make the score 44-37. Ellis led Stevens with 13 points Saturday.

Mitchell responded with a run of their own to extend the lead to 67-50 before pushing the final score to 70-52. Jayda McNabb fouled out late in the game for the Raiders, but not before scoring 12 points and collecting six rebounds. She also had four steals.

Kenadi Rising was also in double figures for Stevens with 10 points and Ella Peterson scored nine and had five rebounds.

Taaliyah Porter led the Raiders with eight rebounds.