STURGIS — After scoring just three runs through seven innings, Mitchell Post 18 took advantage of three Rapid City Post 320 errors and then its bats came alive Wednesday to top the Stars 9-3 in eight innings in the Region 3A American Legion baseball tournament at Strong Field.
With the win, Mitchell faces Post 22 at 2 p.m. today, while Post 320 takes on Sturgis at 4:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
In that big six-run eighth inning, Post 18 took advantage of the Post 320 miscues and wrapped five hits, including three two-RBI base knocks.
Trailing 3-1, the Stars scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3 and had a shot to win it in the bottom of the seventh. Ian Krump drew a two-out walk and stole second, only to be stranded there as Mitchell pitcher Koby Larson caught Rapid City's Dawson Penticoff looking to end the threat.
"You'd like to give yourself an opportunity to win the ballgame, and we did," Post 320 manager Rich Downs said. "But we had three or four innings in the whole contest where we just didn't get the job done that could have really not have to come down to a situation like that. That's baseball."
Mitchell manager Luke Norden said he wasn't surprised when the Stars stole second with two outs to get into scoring position.
"They had a good situation to win the game," he said. "Our pitcher did a good job. We had real good confidence in his curve ball to throw it in any count. It was good to see him throw a good strike in that pitch."
Then the wheels fell off for the Stars.
An error by Krump at shortstop, followed by a single by Carter Max put two runners on. A bunt attempt by Austin Kerr turned into an error by Penticoff to load the bases with no outs.
A two-run double by Sam Michels got Post 18 back on the board, followed by a two-run singles by Peyton Nash and Max to give Mitchell the healthy lead.
"Our pitcher did his job, he got a ground ball and we booted it. They put the bunt on and we booted that," Downs said. "Little things are what can make a difference, and we just didn't do the little things today."
Norden said his hitters kind of battled within themselves to get the bats squared up against fastballs. Once they did, things worked out well.
"We loosened up as the game went on, and obviously in that last inning a big hit-and-run sparked us," Norden said. "When those things (Post 320 errors) go in our favor, we had to capitalize. We did a really good job of capitalizing after a few mistakes were made."
Calvin Hegg had three hits and one RBI to pace Mitchell, while Michels and Max box had two hits and three runs knocked in.
Post 320 had just five hits by five different players. Devin Jacobs had the lone RBI for the Stars.
Carter Stonecipher started for Post 320 on the mound, giving up six hits and three runs (one earned) in five innings. Renn Svenson took the loss, giving up five hits and four runs (two earned) in two innings and Mason Russell gave up three hits and two runs in one inning.
Larson earned the win for Mitchell, 26-22, pitching a scoreless two innings in relief of Bailey Miller, who gave up three five hits and three runs (one earned) in six innings.
It do or die time for the Stars, who fell to 31-17.
"We have to come back with the mindset that we have to win a doubleheader to go to the state tournament ... simple as that," Downs said.