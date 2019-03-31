The Rapid City Stevens baseball team hasn't been outside very often this season, and Sunday at Mckeague Field Mitchell took advantage of that.
The Raiders fell to the Kernels 21-9 and then Mitchell topped Rapid City Central in the second game of a doubleheader 4-2.
We haven’t been out on the field at all for practice, so we looked at this as a practice," Stevens coach Steve Thomas said. "The score didn’t mean a whole lot to me today. I saw somethings we did well and things we need to improve on but overall I’m pretty happy."
The loss dropped Stevens to 0-1 on the season.
Mitchell completed a sweep of Rapid City teams after sweeping Douglas Saturday.
Thomas said there were still some good things he saw from his team, he especially liked his team's plate discipline.
"The pitchers pitched well," he said. "Our batters starting swinging the bat later in the game so we’re starting to see the ball a little better. It means a lot when they start to see the ball and differentiate pitches."
In the other game, Central was able to get a strong performance from Mitch Sand. He went seven innings, allowed nine hits, one earned run, struck out five and walked four batters.
However, Central coach Ray Puhlman said he wasn't pleased with his offense Sunday.
"We didn’t swing the bat at good pitches, we were chasing balls we shouldn’t have been," he said "It comes with being young and it being early in the season. It’s just repetition, more swings in the cage, it’s coming together."
The Cobblers scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning, when Ethan Byrd and Jackson McGough scored.
Jon DeRuter ended the game with two RBI for Central.
Mitchell responded with two runs in the top of the fourth, and took the lead for good in the sixth when it scored two more runs to get the win.
The Kernels finished the game with nine hits while Central was only able to register three hits.
Stevens and Central renew their rivalry Tuesday when both teams play at McKeague Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. Following the rivalry game, Central, 1-2, faces St. Thomas More April 9 before travelling to Brookings April 13.
Stevens will take on Huron for two games Friday on the road following its matchup with Central.