With the Rapid City Invitational girls' tennis tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday of the Labor Day weekend this year, a number of area squads took advantage of the opportunity to squeeze in some dual matches on Thursday in preparation for the annual tournament.
At the conclusion of Thursday’s dual play, Rapid City Stevens and Brandon Valley emerged as double-dual winners as the Raiders knocked off Mitchell and skunked Rapid City Central (9-0) while the Lynx squeaked by St. Thomas More 5-4, and blitzed Pierre 9-0.
The feature match of the pitted the No. 1 and 2 ranked teams in the Class A as top-ranked Mitchell faced off against second-ranked Rapid City Christian at Sioux Park. The early season clash was all the more interesting in that the match showcased the top two singles players and the top two doubles teams in the Class A rankings as well.
Chalk one up for the prognosticators as Mitchell outlasted the Lady Comets, 6-3, sweeping all three doubles matches after the two teams had split the six singles matches, including a straight set 6-2, 6-0 win by Christian sophomore Ella Hancock, ranked No. 1 in Class A singles, over second ranked Kelsey Dahme.
“I started off a little slow, but I was able to figure out what I needed to do to beat her and executed well in order to do that,” Hancock said. “I had to run her around the court a lot more than I did at the beginning. And I had to use the sun to my advantage when she was on a certain side since overheads are really hard to hit when the sun is in your eyes. I saw that her backhand was weaker than her forehand so I tried to target that as much as possible.”
In addition, Hancock mixed a nice blend of patience and pace to dominate the match.
“Sometimes it helps to slow it down and throw a ball up in the air once in a while,” Hancock said. “Usually number one players like to play with pace and if you slow it down it kind of catches them off guard and then you can hit right back with pace and hopefully hit a winner.”
Paige Wagner (Flight four) and Anna Ligtenberg (Flight five) also won singles matches for the Lady Comets.
In the matchup of the top-ranked doubles teams, the roles were reversed as was the outcome as the Kernel’s No. 1 ranked duo of Dahme and Atlanta Stahle bested second-ranked Hancock and Wagner, 6-3, 6-2.
“Mitchell is a very good team,” Rapid City Christian coach Teresa Postma commented. “I was really happy with the single play and we were probably a little flat coming out of single’s play getting into the doubles and weren’t able to work through that and get the momentum back. We were looking forward to playing them because we really want to play teams that will help us get better and learn a few things about ourselves.”
In other dual action, a couple of Class AA highly ranked teams met at Parkview with No. 2 Brandon Valley knocking off No. 4 St. Thomas More by a 5-4 margin. The Cavaliers were shorthanded as senior Ainsleigh Scott, a 4th place finisher in flight 1 singles last season, was out with a possible torn meniscus suffered on Wednesday.
Despite the setback, two Cavalier ninth graders kept their 2019 records unblemished as Bridget Raymond defeated Annabelle Schultz 10-3, in Flight 2 and Alastrina Scott overcame Addy Jackson 10-4 at Flight 4. The Cavalier duo followed up the singles wins with a 10-7 victory in Flight 2 doubles. Vanessa Wittenberg was a winner for the Cavaliers as well (Flight 3 singles).
The loss left St. Thomas More 1-1 on the day as the Cavaliers had defeated Spearfish by an 8-1 margin in an earlier match.
Rapid City Stevens had an excellent day, shutting out Rapid City Central—and only losing five games in the 9 matches—before upending Mitchell—the Raiders were up 5-3 late in the evening with one match remaining.
In other Thursday matches, Pierre defeated Spearfish (9-0).
Rapid City Invitational play begins on Friday with doubles action (12:30 p.m.) at Sioux Park (varsity) and Parkview (JV). Championship matches in all flights are estimated to take place at approximately 3 p.m.
Tournament singles play in all six flights is scheduled for Saturday (8 a.m. start, championship matches at approximately 1:30 p.m).