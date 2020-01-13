MLB sign-stealing investigation turns to Cora, Red Sox

BOSTON — Alex Cora could be the next World Series-winning manager sent home for stealing signs.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Red Sox skipper was "an active participant" in the sign-stealing scandal that cost Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs Monday. Cora was Houston's bench coach when the team used electronics to illegally steal signs en route to a World Series championship in 2017.
The commissioner said Cora was among those who "originated and executed" aspects of the cheating scheme, in which the team used a center field camera to decode catchers' signals to pitchers and banged on a trash can with a bat or massage gun near the dugout to let hitters know which pitch was coming.
Manfred is withholding discipline for Cora until concluding a separate investigation into allegations that Boston used electronics to steal signs in 2018, when the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 regular season games and a World Series in Cora's first season as manager.
The Red Sox did not immediately comment on the report. Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner and president Sam Kennedy did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
PGA Tour moving Byron Nelson from Trinity Forest
DALLAS — The PGA Tour will move the Byron Nelson away from Trinity Forest Golf Club after the tournament is played there for only the third time this May.
The links-style course south of downtown Dallas was built in 2014 on the site of a former landfill. The Nelson moved there in 2018 after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving, Texas, about 25 miles away.
The PGA Tour hasn't said where the Nelson will be played after this year's tournament. Disappointing attendance at Trinity Forest and decreased revenues for charity were significant factors in the decision.
David Peralta, D-backs finalize 3-year, $22 million deal
PHOENIX — David Peralta and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $22 million, three-year deal through 2022 that will keep the outfielder with the organization that signed him out of an independent league nearly seven years ago.
The 2019 Gold Glove Award winner in left field avoided his final year of salary arbitration by agreeing to the deal announced Monday. He will make $7 million during the upcoming season and $7.5 million in 2021 and 2022.
Drug charge to be dropped against Patriots safety Chung
CONCORD, N.H. — A cocaine possession charge against New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will be dropped with the understanding that he will undergo periodic drug testing and perform 40 hours of community service, a prosecutor said Monday.
A hearing on Chung's case was scheduled for Tuesday, but was canceled with the release of the agreement.
Livernois said there are several factors that led the state to agree to drop the charge, including that Chung has no criminal record; that he cooperated with police at his home; that the amount of drugs in question was small; and that Chung underwent a substance abuse evaluation that indicated he did not need treatment.
Stefanski officially hired as Browns coach, GM search on
CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski, the Vikings offensive coordinator, was officially hired by Cleveland on Monday as the 18th full-time coach in franchise history and 10th since the Browns' 1999 expansion return, which to this point has been a resounding two-decade debacle.
The 37-year-old Stefanski, who spent 14 seasons as an assistant in Minnesota and has never been a head coach at any level, signed a five-year contract. Financial terms were not immediately available. Stefanski will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Arizona State extends Edwards' contract 2 years through 2024
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has extended football coach Herm Edwards' contract two years through the 2024 season.
The contract announced Monday must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents. Terms of the deal are expected to be announced before the board meeting.
Edwards returned to coaching in 2018 to lead the Sun Devils after eight years as an ESPN analyst.
Arizona State went on to finish 7-6 and earned a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl. The Sun Devils went 8-5 in 2019 and beat Florida State in the Sun Bowl.