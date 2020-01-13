MLB sign-stealing investigation turns to Cora, Red Sox

BOSTON — Alex Cora could be the next World Series-winning manager sent home for stealing signs.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Red Sox skipper was "an active participant" in the sign-stealing scandal that cost Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs Monday. Cora was Houston's bench coach when the team used electronics to illegally steal signs en route to a World Series championship in 2017.

The commissioner said Cora was among those who "originated and executed" aspects of the cheating scheme, in which the team used a center field camera to decode catchers' signals to pitchers and banged on a trash can with a bat or massage gun near the dugout to let hitters know which pitch was coming.

Manfred is withholding discipline for Cora until concluding a separate investigation into allegations that Boston used electronics to steal signs in 2018, when the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 regular season games and a World Series in Cora's first season as manager.

The Red Sox did not immediately comment on the report. Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner and president Sam Kennedy did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

PGA Tour moving Byron Nelson from Trinity Forest