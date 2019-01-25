Caleb Simons hit one of two free throws with .8 seconds remaining to lift the Edgemont Moguls boys' basketball team to a 49-48 win over Hay Springs, Neb., Friday night in a Panhandle Conference game in Edgemont.
Simons was fouled on a drive to the basket and missed his first attempt before swishing the second one for the win.
Simons had a big day as well in the stat line, with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Teammate Kaleb Darrow finished with 14 points on four 3-pointers, along with six rebounds and three assists.
Hay Springs, 6-11, was led by Brodey Planansky with 17 points and Payton Proado with 14 points.
Edgemont, 8-6, will be at Hemmingford, Neb., today.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 75, CUSTER 65: The Comets led by nine at halftime and stopped the Wildcats Friday night in Custer.
Levi Vanden Bos led the Comets with 19 points, followed by Terrance Asbridge with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Sam Schlabach added 12 points.
Jace Kelley led all scorers for Custer with 24 points.
Rapid City Christian, 9-2, hosts Kadoka Area Friday, with Custer, 7-7, at Hot Springs Friday.
TODD COUNTY 65, MCLAUGHLIN 50: The Falcons overcame a 13-point deficit at the end of the first quarter and stopped the Mustangs Friday night in McLaughlin.
The game was tied at 29-all by halftime and Todd County led 45-43 going into the fourth before dominating the final eight minutes.
Joshua Rowland led Todd County with 18 points, with Aiden Bizardie adding 17. No results were made available for McLaughlin.
Todd County, 9-5, is at Stanley County Tuesday, while McLaughlin, 3-11, is at St. Francis Feb. 2.
WINNER 68, MOUNT VERNON/PLANKINTON 58: The Warriors led by 14 in the first period and held on for the win Friday in Winner.
Mount Vernon/Plankinton outscored Winner 51-47 after the first period.
Phillip Jorgensen had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Winner, with Brandon Volmer scoring 14 points while grabbing six rebounds. Joren Bruun scored 12 and Brady Fritz chipped in with 11.
Nolan Sampson led Mount Vernon/Plankinton with 19 points, followed by Brady Anderson with 15 and Rylee Dynert scored 14.
Winner, 9-3, is at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Feb. 2, while Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 3-8, hosts Mitchell Christian Tuesday.
CRAZY HORSE 66, TAKINI 27: The Chiefs had little trouble with the Friday night in the Dakota Oyate Challenge in Huron.
Montayne Quiver led Cracy Horse with 23 points, with Cadin Quiver adding 13.
Makhi Hollow Horn and Tarus Ashley scored six points each for Takini.
Crazy Horse, 4-9, will be at Takini on Tuesday.
PINE RIDGE 67, WHITE RIVER 51: The Class A No. 5 Thorpes ran past the Class B No. 1 Tigers Friday night in White River.
No other results were made available.
Pine Ridge, 9-2, will face Bridgewater-Emery today at the DSU tournament in Madison, while White River, 12-1, is at Wall Thursday.
HOT SPRINGS 70, ST. FRANCIS 58: The Bison picked up the road win Friday night in St. Francis.
No other results were made available.
Hot Springs, 10-1, hosts Custer Thursday, while St. Francis, 3-8, hosts Freeman today.
Girls basketball
WALL 60, TIMBER LAKE 42: The Lady Eagles broke a 21-all tie with a dominating performance in the second half.
Wall outscored Timber Lake 39-21 in the final two periods to get the win.
Mercede Hess led Wall with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Jaicee Williams added 17 points. Lorenda Long scored 10 points for Timber Lake.
Wall, 9-2, hosts Lyman today while Timber Lake, 7-5, are at Dupree Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES 61, COLOME 54: The Black Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win over the Cowgirls Friday night in Colome.
Platte-Geddes led by three going into the fourth.
Tori Weins led Platte-Geddes with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Dominique Girton finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, Maddi Miller also scored 11 points.
For Colome, MaKayla Shippy scored 18 points, Libbie Petersek finished with 12 points and Saydee Heath scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Colome, 4-9, hosts Lyman Monday while Platte-Geddes, 3-9, is at Canistota tonight.
CUSTER 46, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 37: The Wildcats took control in the first half to beat the Lady Comets to end a seven-game losing skid Friday night in Custer.
Custer led 21-12 at halftime.
Josey Wahlstrom led Custer with 15 points and Rebecca Morgan topped Rapid City Christian with 14 points. Abbey Pierce added 12 for the Lady Comets.
Custer, 6-9, is at Hot Springs Friday, while Rapid City Christian, 7-7, hosts Kadoka Area Friday.