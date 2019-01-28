Three local college athletes were honored by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with weekly awards Monday.
South Dakota School of Mines had two winners. Guard Taylor Molstad was named the Women's Offensive Player of the Week and Logan Elers was named the Men's Defensive Player of the Week.
The Black Hills State men's team had the Men's Offensive Player of the Week in Fraser Malcolm.
Molstad scored 18 points Friday in a 56-39 loss to Colorado State-Pueblo. She shot 67 percent from the field and recorded four assists.
The Hardrockers bounced back with a 73-35 win over New Mexico Highlands Saturday and Molstad had a big night, scoring 23 points while shooting 62 percent from the field, including 5-of-9 from behind the 3-point line. She also had four assists Saturday.
"All of Hardrocker nation is extremely happy for Taylor being recognized as the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week," Mines coach Ryan Larsen said in a release. "Taylor's work ethic is being recognized after a great offensive weekend. A big credit goes to her teammates for finding her and getting her the ball where she could be successful."
Molstad is averaging 11.8 point per game this season and is shooting 41 percent from the field, including 37 percent from behind the 3-point line.
On the defensive side, Elers was dominant on the boards as Mines split two games over the weekend.
Friday he grabbed 13 rebounds in a 78-60 win over CSU-Pueblo and 18 in a 73-70 loss to New Mexico Highlands Saturday.
In addition to the 15.5 rebounds per game he also averaged 10 points over the two games and 3.5 assists per game.
Elers is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game in the season.
The Mines men and women host Metro State-Denver Friday and Chadron State Saturday.
Malcolm averaged 27 points per game over the weekend which included 66 percent shooting from the field. He also averaged nine rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals to be named offensive player of the week.
Friday in a 81-70 win over Highlands he had 27 points and 10 rebounds, he followed that with 27 points and eight rebounds Saturday in a 94-79 win over CSU-Pueblo.
In the two games Malcolm also shot 50 percent from behind the 3-point line.
On the season, Malcolm is averaging 17.6 points per game, which leads the team.
BHSU will host Chadron State Friday and MSU-Denver Saturday.
Daum ties Summit League record
South Dakota State's Mike Daum tied a Summit League record by being named the Offensive Player of the Week for the seventh time this season on Monday.
He averaged 31.5 points per game in two wins over the weekend to catapult the Jackrabbits to first place in the Summit League.
Daum scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a Thursday win over North Dakota State, and followed that up with a 33 point, 16 rebound game against Omaha Saturday.
Daum also rose to No. 17 on the all-time NCAA scoring ranks, he is now at 2,803 points in his career.
SDSU travels to Oral Roberts Thursday and Sunday the Jackrabbits go to Denver.