All Times Mountain
Boys Basketball Time
Sully Buttes at Jones County 3 p.m.
Newell at Oelrichs 4 p.m.
Wall at Philip 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball Time
Sully Buttes at Jones County 3 p.m.
Harding County at McIntosh 5 p.m.
Timber Lake at Standing Rock, N.D. 5 p.m.
Bison at Tiospaye Topa 5:30 p.m.
Avon at Gregory 5:30 p.m.
Little Wound at St. Francis Indian 5:30 p.m.
Todd County at Stanley County 5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at New Underwood 6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Upton, Wyo. 6 p.m.
Lemmon at Grant County, N.D. 7 p.m.
Newell at Sundance, Wyo. 7 p.m.