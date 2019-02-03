Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

Boys Basketball Time

Sully Buttes at Jones County 3 p.m.

Newell at Oelrichs 4 p.m.

Wall at Philip 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball Time

Sully Buttes at Jones County 3 p.m.

Harding County at McIntosh 5 p.m.

Timber Lake at Standing Rock, N.D. 5 p.m.

Bison at Tiospaye Topa 5:30 p.m.

Avon at Gregory 5:30 p.m.

Little Wound at St. Francis Indian 5:30 p.m.

Todd County at Stanley County 5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at New Underwood 6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Upton, Wyo. 6 p.m.

Lemmon at Grant County, N.D. 7 p.m.

Newell at Sundance, Wyo. 7 p.m.

