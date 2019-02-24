Try 1 month for 99¢

All times mountain

Boys' Basketball Time

Sturgis at Rapid City Central 7 p.m.

Spearfish at Rapid City Stevens 8 p.m.

7B playoffs

Philip at Oelrichs 5 p.m.

New Underwood at Wall 6 p.m.

Edgemont at Crazy Horse 6 p.m.

8B playoffs

Takini at Wakpala 6 p.m.

Dupree at Newell 6 p.m.

McIntosh at Tiospaye Topa 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball Time

Sturgis at Rapid City Central 5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Rapid City Stevens 6 p.m.

6A Playoffs

McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 7 p.m.

Stanley County at Crow Creek 7 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Chamberlain 7 p.m.

7A Playoffs

St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge 6:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Todd County 6:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Red Cloud 6:30 p.m.

8A Playoffs

Custer at Hill City 7 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas more 7 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m.

