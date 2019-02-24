All times mountain
Boys' Basketball Time
Sturgis at Rapid City Central 7 p.m.
Spearfish at Rapid City Stevens 8 p.m.
7B playoffs
Philip at Oelrichs 5 p.m.
New Underwood at Wall 6 p.m.
Edgemont at Crazy Horse 6 p.m.
8B playoffs
Takini at Wakpala 6 p.m.
Dupree at Newell 6 p.m.
McIntosh at Tiospaye Topa 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball Time
Sturgis at Rapid City Central 5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Rapid City Stevens 6 p.m.
6A Playoffs
McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 7 p.m.
Stanley County at Crow Creek 7 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Chamberlain 7 p.m.
7A Playoffs
St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge 6:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Todd County 6:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Red Cloud 6:30 p.m.
8A Playoffs
Custer at Hill City 7 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas more 7 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m.