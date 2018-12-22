BROOKINGS — Michael Oguine scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Montana snapped the nation's longest home court winning streak, knocking off South Dakota State 85-74 on Saturday night.
The Jackrabbits entered the game having won 26 straight home games, a streak that dates to January 2017.
David Jenkins scored at the basket to get South Dakota State within six, 74-68 with 2:47 left, but Jamar Akoh answered with two free throws and Ahmaad Rorie dunked to push the lead to 10 points with just over two minutes to play. The Grizzlies (7-4) converted 7 of 11 from the free throw line in the final two minutes and South Dakota State missed three attempts from deep.
Oguine hit 4 of 8 from long range and the Grizzlies were 11 of 28 from deep. Rorie finished with 16 points and six assists. Akoh, Montana's leading scorer who has missed seven of Montana's 11 games, finished with eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Mike Daum scored 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for South Dakota State (10-5). Skyler Flatten finished with 15 points.
UTEP beats Wyoming in Sun Bowl tourney
EL PASO, Texas — Evan Gilyard scored 20 points, largely on 6-of-9 3-point shooting, and UTEP defeated Wyoming 76-65 in the third-place game of the Sun Bowl Invitational on Saturday night.
Freshman Efe Odigie had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Miners (5-6). Nigel Hawkins scored 13 points and Paul Thomas and Jordan Lathon added 10 points each.
Wyoming (3-9) was led by Justin James with 22 points and seven rebounds. He averages 23 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. A.J. Banks had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys.
Gilyard made 3-of-4 3-pointers while UTEP stretched its lead from 49-38 to 63-45 with 8:39 remaining. Wyoming drew within 69-60 with 2:24 remaining but Lathon scored twice in the paint and made 3 of 4 free throws to rebuild an 11-point lead in the final minute.
UTEP leads the series 44-22, although the Miners and Cowboys had not played since the 2007 championship game of the Sun Bowl Invitational.