Mikayla Moore capped off an outstanding last month in the pool for the GREAT Swim Team with a strong performance at the 2019 Speedo Sectionals Central Zone in Rochester, Minn., last weekend.
Moore led the way for GREAT with a fifth-place finish in the 13-14 age division 50-meter freestyle in 27.41 seconds. She also was ninth in the 100 freestyle in 59.94 and 23rd in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.66. Her times in the 50 and 100 freestyle broke her own state records that she set at the South Dakota State A Meet in March 1 in Sioux Falls.
Moore was also part of the GREAT 400-meter freestyle relay team that finished in 17th place at the sectional meet. Other team members were Annie Lien, Ainslee Hemmen and Gracin Larson.
Also for GREAT at sectionals, Mason Anderson placed 15th in the 200 backstroke in 2:20.80
Miles Johnson of the Rapid City Racers also competed in the sectional meet and finished the C1 division in the 200 backstroke 17th in 2:19.86.
At the State A in Sioux Falls, GREAT finished in sixth place over — sixth in girls and sixth in boys. Other Black Hills teams competing saw Lead/Deadwood 76ers place ninth, Rpaid City Racers 11th, Black Hills Gold from Spearfish 12th, Sturgis Stingrays 13th and Fall River County (Hot Springs) in 18th place.
GREAT swimmers finished 23 medals in the meet — 11 gold (first place), eight silver and four bronze.
Moore broke state records in the 50 freestyle (23.41) and the 100 (52.35), while Anderson broke the state record in the 100 backstroke (52.88).