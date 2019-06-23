You might say it is a double double take for the GREAT (Greater Rapid City and Ellsworth) Swim team's opponents.
GREAT has two sets of twins who all belong to Gary and Meghan Moore.
All four competed over the weekend in the Mt. Rushmore Classic at the Roosevelt outdoor pool — each set of twins against each other.
Mikayla and Gavin are 14 years old and Austin and Ethan are 12.
Gary Moore, who is a Lieutenant Colonel as the Civil Engineer Squadron Commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base, said their competitive nature has been apparent in whatever they do.
"It started when they were living in Japan and our next door neighbor had swum at Georgia Tech," he said. "So for little kids, the easy sport to get them into was swimming. It's a lifelong sport that you can do."
Gary and Meghan grew up in Las Vegas and didn't swim competitively. Gary said that all of their kids are pretty tall for their age, so their height has helped them be competitive.
"There is just something about that (height) and their desire to do well, whether it is in school or swimming," he said.
Mikayla said it is fun but challenging with all of the competition between the four siblings.
"We just want to stay competitive and be happy for everybody," she said.
Mikayla had the early edge on Gavin, but since he has been on a bit of a growth spurt, he is catching up, and actually the two are going back and forth on beating each other in the pool.
"A couple years ago it was mostly me beating him, but he is coming back, so it is kind of scary staying with him, and I'm not trying to give up and have him be faster," said Mikayla, who has qualified for junior nationals and recently set state records in the 50- and 100-freestyle events short course.
In South Dakota the racing is mixed, unlike most other states, so Mikayla's and Gavin's first face with GREAT was their first race against each other.
"It used to be where she was always faster than me, but I am getting stronger and bigger, so I am catching up now," Gavin said.
Gavin admitted he took a little ribbing when his sister first beat him.
"People said, "Oh, she beat you,"" he said. "But now it is going back and forth."
For Ethan and Austin, the competition between the identical twins is pretty much in everything, they both admit.
"Since with look alike and in the same heats, I'm trying to beat him and he is trying to beat me," Austin said. "He's winning the whole time, but I am trying to beat him."
If and when Austin can beat Ethan, he'll let his brother know about it.
"I'm going to tease him about it because he is my brother," Austin said.
Ethan respectively countered.
"I'm not going to really be upset, I'll be proud of him because he went as fast as he could to beat me," Ethan said.
If Austin beats Ethan the second time, however, it might be a different story. Motivation plays a big part in sibling rivalries.
"We're close, and I really like racing against him, it is fun," Ethan said.
In about a month, the Moores will relocate to San Antonio, Texas. It's the Air Force life. They lived nine straight years overseas, in Japan and Germany, and then at the Pentagon. Gary said this has been their favorite destination and they are going to miss the area when they are in San Antonio.
"We just love South Dakota and the people here," he said. "We want to retire, but I have a couple more years to serve. I guarantee you we will be back in the Black Hills some day."
GREAT head coach Duncan Olney calls Austin and Ethan AM and PM and Gavin and Mikayla GM and Ford.
"They are great kids; they do everything thing you want to them to do and their parents are great supporters," Olney said. "They have been a tremendous tradition to the team. We hate to lose them, but that is what happens in the military."
GREAT ready for a strong summer
This weekend's meet was the first outdoors for the team for about 50 swimmers as they prepare for the rest of the season.
Olney said it sets a benchmark for them to go to state in Sioux Falls in about a month.
"We're approaching 100 kids from our 12 kids when we started (2006)," he said. "It has grown tremendously, the kids are having fun and they are performing well. This year we sent five to sectionals, which is the top seven percent of the nation times-wise. We're progressing."