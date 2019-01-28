St. Thomas More girls' basketball player Haleigh Timmer is only a sophomore, but she's already been to the mountain top.
Timmer was a key player of the bench for the team that won its fifth straight Class A title last season. That team had three starting seniors who graduated, and the only senior for the Cavs going into this season, Alex Kandolin, will be sidelined with a knee injury for the rest of the season.
All of a sudden, Timmer's role on the team got a lot bigger. So far, she seems to be handling it just fine.
Timmer averaged 29 points in two games during the past week. She had a big game Tuesday against Spearfish, with 23 points in a 46-27 win over Spearfish. She followed that up with a 35 point night in a 55-46 win over Sturgis.
"She had to become a scorer, she just has that capability," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "With the seniors we had last year we could score in a variety of ways, and we’re trying to balance everything we can right now but she just has that ability, that knack."
"She’s good with her body, she can get into gaps, she can shoot from the outside, she’s quick, she’s long. We try to take advantage of anything we can, especially if the ball is in her hands. I want her to look to score first and be a threat and she does a good job of also involving her teammates."
For Timmer, the role of top scorer has been an adjustment. She said she's been working on her composure, which has helped her embrace not only being the number one threat but also more of a leader.
Even as only a sophomore.
"It’s been exciting to learn a new role on the team and to try to incorporate new people into my play, I’ve learned a lot from it so far," she said. "A lot of the teammates I’m playing with are older than me so it’s a little bit different than the typical leadership, but I think to a degree, yeah I have (grown as a leader)."
Kandolin said she's also had more thrown at her mentally than last season, and she has been improving with that task as the season has gone along.
"It’s still a work in progress, certainly with only being a sophomore," he said. "A lot of it has fallen on Haleigh's shoulders to understand things that are going on on the defensive end and the offensive end. That’s just been a big adjustment for her but I think she’s getting there and I would imagine it’s only going to get better the more experience she gets."
One advantage Timmer has is that she is battle tested. Not only with her experience in the state tournament, but also with experience with volleyball, track and field and cross country.
She won a state title in cross country while she was in seventh grade, and said she uses volleyball to help with her athletic ability.
Track and field has also served an important purpose. Staying composed is what she said is the most important part of her game, and the mentality of staying calm before a race helps her practice for when things get hectic on the court.
"The mentality with track helps a lot because you get so nervous, so it’s a lot worse than with anything I experience in basketball," she said. "With basketball I’m ready for it and I can handle the pressure a lot easier."
Kandolin also said he sees how playing other sports helps Timmer.
"She’s just a pure athlete. She has speed but she also has stamina, she’s able to play for a long time," he said. "In a lot of our games, especially with a smaller bench, she’s in the game a long time. She might only get a 30-second break here or there. She does have that stamina but she also has that burst of speed when she needs to turn it on."
It isn't just the speed, or the stamina, or the scoring ability that Kandolin said has made Timmer valuable to the program.
While she isn't always the most vocal, her example usually does all the talking it needs to.
"She gives 100 percent effort all the time, she doesn’t let a lot of things bother her, she’s always focused on the next play," he said. "I think putting your head down, grinding it out and working hard every time is that leading by example part."
STM hosts Belle Fourche tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Other athletes considered:
Loralee Stock, Sturgis girls' basketball: Stock averaged 14 points in two games, and had a big fourth quarter in a Tuesday win over Hill City.
Stock finished the game with 16 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter in a 53-44 win.
Landen Fischer, Rapid City Stevens wrestling: The Raiders came up just short at the Belle Fourche Invitational, finishing second to Dickinson, North Dakota by two points but Fischer came away with a title.
He won the 113 pound belt over the weekend.
Caleb Simons, Edgemont boys' basketball: Simmons hit two free throws with .8 seconds left to give the Moguls a 49-48 win over Hay Springs, Nebraska.
He finished the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.