Mors leads Class AA all-staters; Micah Swallow named 2nd team

Busch, a 6-foot-4 forward who has signed with Northern State, averaged 15 points, 5.7 points and 2.8 assists per game. With the exception of a handful of games due to injury, Busch has started every game for Huron since he was a freshman, according to Schouten.

“He has played every position throughout his career and never complained once about his role,” Schouten said. “He has a very high basketball IQ, which allows him to think a play or two ahead.”

Akoi, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game for O’Gorman (14-7), which was in search of its second straight trip to the finals. He will continue his basketball career at Augustana.

“Akoi is certainly one of the state’s best and was arguably the hardest worker on this year’s squad,” O’Gorman head coach Derek Robey said. “He was a quiet leader who just led by example. He was a matchup problem for a lot of teams due to his ability to play around the perimeter and also with his back against the basket.”

Other than Mors, the other junior on the first team is Roosevelt’s Feldkamp, a 5-foot-11 guard who averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game.