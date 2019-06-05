Mule Deer Foundation appoints Johnson as state chairperson
The Mule Deer Foundation has appointed the first South Dakota State Chairperson, Dale Johnson of Summerset.
Johnson has been a volunteer for the Mule Deer Foundation for over 12 years and a life member. Johnson was pivotal in helping the new Regional Director re-start the Rapid City Chapter (Western Dakota) in 2017, which had been dormant since 2010.
Even though the chapter had folded back in 2010, Johnson continued to carry the MDF banner as he sat on SDGFP panels and boards of other organizations. Johnson has chaired the Western Dakota chapter since 2017 and as chapters have grown in South Dakota, the need for a state chair was eminent.
As a state chairperson, Johnson will be a key volunteer for the Mule Deer Foundation in South Dakota. He will coordinate directly with the MDF Regional Director to initiate and develop local fundraising chapters, events and other activities within South Dakota. In coordination with the Regional Director, Johnson is versed in MDF policy, goals and objectives and will be able to represent MDF to chapter volunteers, members, local government agencies, conservation organizations, the media and general public. The state chair will also act as co-chair of the Project Review Committee (PRC), once established in South Dakota.
Johnson can be reached at 390-9739.
Application deadline for South Dakota deer hunters upcoming
The deadline to apply for the six most popular firearm deer hunting seasons is fast approaching.
Application deadlines for the East River, West River, Black Hills, Muzzleloader, Custer State Park, and Refuge deer hunting seasons must be postmarked by June 14. The deadline for online applications is 7 a.m. MDT on June 19.
"This is a big change for our deer hunters, so the Department is taking extra steps to ensure hunters are aware of the change," said Game, Fish and Parks Deputy Secretary Kevin Robling. "Over 65,000 people hunt deer in this state and look forward to the opportunity each year”.
Robling said that while a good number of hunters have already submitted applications, the majority have not.
"We know that most deer hunters apply during those last few days. We want to make sure everyone who is looking to hunt deer in South Dakota is aware of the new application deadline," he said.
Mirror Lakes access road temporarily closed
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) officials are warning anglers that access to Mirror Lakes in Lawrence County will be restricted due to bridge work.
“The road will be briefly closed to Mirror Lakes beginning June 11 for bridge maintenance,” said McNenny State Fish Hatchery Manager Mike Barnes. “These are popular lakes this time of year, and we want people to know that they will not be able to drive to them for a short period of time.”
Barnes said the bridge should re-open in approximately one week.
GFP reminds anglers how to legally transport fish
As fishing heats up across the state, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department is reminding anglers how to legally transport filleted fish.
To legally transport fish, you must:
1. Not transport fish fillets unless those fillets can be readily counted.
2. Package frozen fish individually for transportation or when placed in public storage.
3. Tag and identify any fish placed in public storage.
4. Remember that individual pieces of fish constitute one fillet; two fillets are the equivalent of one fish.
For more information, visit gfp.sd.gov.