Mule Deer Foundation to hold local fundraiser
The Western Dakota Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation is holding a gun-a-palooza fundraiser 6 p.m. tonight at Hay Camp Brewing Company.
The event is free for entry and will feature a raffle of at least 12 guns.
There will also be a silent auction and a $20 bottomless pint special. A food truck will be on site and door prizes will be given away.
Hot Springs resident tags buck at 4 feet
Hot Springs resident Levi Butler tagged the whitetail buck of a lifetime on the morning of Friday, Nov. 23.
Butler shot the buck on the ground with his long bow.
While walking in the woods, Butler approached a meadow and saw the buck. He tucked behind a tree and made a grunt call.
The buck headed towards the call and was within four feet of Butler when he let his arrow fly.
Possible tracks found of rare wolf that escaped in Colorado
DIVIDE, Colo. — Wildlife managers have found tracks that might have been left by an endangered Mexican wolf that escaped from a Colorado wildlife center, but the animal hasn't been seen for two weeks.
The year-old, captive-born male got out of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center on Nov. 11. It had been taken there to breed with other wolves.
Aislinn Maestas of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday the wolf was spotted three days later, and tracks were found Friday that the wolf may have left.
Based on those tracks, officers believe the wolf moved northwest from the wildlife center, which is in the town of Divide about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Denver.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is reintroducing Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico.
Nebraska deer harvest numbers down
Preliminary deer harvest in Nebraska is 5 percent behind last year’s pace. From Sept. 1 through Nov. 26, there were 47,532 deer checked, compared to 49,923 in 2017.
Mule deer buck harvest decreased slightly, with 8,575 taken, compared to 8,609 in 2017. This is still the second highest recorded mule deer buck harvest on record bodes well for Nebraska. The average age of bucks is also very good, with 59 percent of bucks estimated at age 3 or older.
Whitetail buck harvest is up slightly, with 26,525 adult whitetail bucks harvested compared to 25,489 in 2017. The average age of bucks also increased, with 41 percent of whitetail bucks estimated at age 3 or older.
Biologists also collected lymph nodes for chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing from more than 1,500 deer in Panhandle and north-central units. Results should be available by the end of December. Game and Parks will only notify a hunter if his or her deer tested positive for CWD.
Archery and muzzleloader seasons close Dec. 31. The late antlerless season ends Jan. 15.
Hunters are reminded that mule deer does are protected in many management units and public lands across the state. Refer to the 2018 Big Game Guide for details.
Hunters who wish to donate venison can use the Hunters Helping the Hungry and Deer Exchange programs. Go to OutdoorNebraska.org for more details