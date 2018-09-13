Murphey, Beardsley win Senior Two-Man state title
Three local golfers came away with titles Sunday in the 15th annual Senior Two-Man Championship at the Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
Doug Murphey, from Golf Club at Red Rock and Steven Beardsley of Central Valley Golf Club (Hartford) came away with the overall and Flight 1 titles with a 138 (67-71), two strokes ahead of Mike Brunner (Red Rock) and Tommy Reynolds (Minnehaha Country Club), who shot a 68-72.
In Flight 3, James Hobbs and Leo Bridgers of Spearfish Canyon Country Club finished on top with a 143 (67-76). They finished tied for fourth overall.
Dan Lecy and Jack Stephenson of Hart Ranch finished tied for sixth overall with a 144. Dale Schaffer and Scott Graslie of Spearfish Canyon placed second in Flight 2 with a 145.
Golfers competed Saturday in 4 Ball at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course and Sunday in SDGA Chapman at Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
Weis competing for Central College soccer
Rapid City Stevens graduate Kale Weis is competing for the Central College (Pella, Iowa) men's soccer team.
Weis is a freshman defender. The Dutch are 2-3 on the season and Weis has played in three games.