Few athletes in South Dakota prep history have maxed out athletic and academic achievements more so than Nash Hutmacher.
In addition to maintaining a 4.00 GPA in the classroom, the Chamberlain senior is a three-time Class A state wrestling champion (the one and only in the 285-pound division), a state champion track champion (shot put and discus), and an all-state football player who recently signed to play football at the University of Nebraska.
A heady list for sure, and though good genes and a 6-foot-5, 285-pound plus frame, Hutmacher’s day-by-day emotional commitment to excellence speaks volumes as well.
“Nothing really,” Hutmacher said when asked what aspect of his high school athletic experience her perhaps disliked. “I can’t say there is anything I really hated about it. I enjoyed the whole process from getting up at 5:30 and going to practice and putting in the work and winning with my teammates, all of that stuff was special.”
Having made the decision to opt for football over wrestling at the college level, it would be easy to think that perhaps, a little slack would be in order this fall, and spring given the feats already accomplished.
Nay, nay to that.
“I’m coming out with the same enthusiasm as always,” Hutmacher said. “I’m really excited to have one last go-round in wrestling since these will be probably my last experiences in wrestling. And I’d like to close out my high school career by being the best I can be in every sport and putting in the time to make that happen.”
Ranked No. 1 in the nation by FloWrestling, Hutmacher is riding a 129 (or 130 depending upon source quoted) match winning streak into this weekend’s Rapid City Invite at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. A varsity wrestler at Chamberlain since the 7th grade, Hutmacher has not lost a match since his 8th grade year.
His performance in last year’s Class A State tournament typifies his dominance. In capturing his record third consecutive 285-pound title, Hutmacher pinned all four opponents in a total time of a minute and 39 seconds, the quickest, a mere nine seconds in the championship match. On the year, he was 33-0, 32 by pin, and one by forfeit.
“I don’t look at any matches differently,” Hutmacher said while explaining his approach. “I wrestle every match the same no matter who I’m wrestling. You have to go out there and dominate and not overlook anyone ever or that will get you in trouble. Just go out here with the same mindset regardless where the opponent is on the food chain.”
Food chain seems a very appropriate term given that Hutmacher’s nickname is “Polar Bear”.
The decision to take his talents to football and Nebraska rather than Wisconsin or Oregon, which offered as well, rather than the wrestling mat was a tough choice.
“As my football got further along, I just started to love football more and more. I still love the sport of wrestling, but football just seemed to be the best for me long term," he said. "Wisconsin and Oregon were definitely up there, and it took a lot of thinking before I decided to go to Nebraska. Coach Frost is a great guy and he has a lot of great people on his staff that I will enjoy being around for the next four or five years, so I’m excited to get down there and start working out.”
Hutmacher credits his father, Joe, a retired Chamberlain police chief, for contributing greatly to his success.
Understandably as Joe stands 6-5, weighs 385 and is a champion powerlifter.
“He never really pushed me in the weight room, but after watching him, I asked him one day when I was in the 7th grade if we could start lifting,” Hutmacher said. “We got after it then and as it went further along, it became more and more intense, so that definitely has been a factor in my success.”
Hutmacher’s impressive feats on the mat coupled with an ebullient and outgoing personality — a trait he attributes to his mother, Laura —contribute to making him a crowd and competitor favorite.
“I’ve enjoyed all the friends you meet along the way in wrestling. You get to meet so many guys from around the state, and they become good friends,” Hutmacher said. “And hanging out with my teammates and winning with my team are fun experiences.”
Chamberlain coach John Donovan spoke glowingly of what Hutmacher has meant to the school’s athletic program.
“It’s been a great thing for our younger kids to have Nash in our program. The kids love him. He’s about as easy a going guy as you will ever meet, and something special as far as his leadership skills and the example that he sets both in and out of the school," Donovon said. "He brings out the best in all the kids that’s he’s around, and we are very proud of everything that he has accomplished. It’s been an honor to sit in his corner and coach him.”
Hutmacher will be making his final appearance in Rapid City Saturday while competing in the Rapid City Invite (8 a.m. to conclusion at about 3 p.m.).
A forewarning: his appearances on the mat may be brief.