Nash Sobczak, Stevens boys find groove against Sturgis; Taaliyah Porter powers Raider girls past Scoopers

The Rapid City Stevens boys jumped out to a 10-point first quarter lead over Sturgis Brown Tuesday night at Carold Heir Gymnasium and never looked back.

The Raiders shot 42% from the field and held the Scoopers to 28.2% from the field in a well-rounded performance on both ends of the court.

Stevens never trailed in the contest and only surrendered 11 made field goals en route to a 50-31 home victory.

"The key was getting easy shots early and building some confidence," Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. "Then we were able to knock down some outside jumpers when they were making a little run on us."

The Stevens (2-6) win snapped a three-game losing streak and was its first victory since it downed Douglas on Jan. 3.

It marked the fourth straight loss for Sturgis (2-5) and head coach Derris Buus thought his team looked lethargic at times.

“I want certain kids to be a little more aggressive,” Buus said. “We just couldn't get stops, and when we did get stops we couldn't score.”

Raiders forward Nash Sobczak led all scorers with 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting with six rebounds and a pair of assists.

“My shot was finally feeling right,” the senior said. “It just felt like we're finally working as a team. It’s not that we haven't been doing that, but today we started gelling together a little bit better.”

Stoebner challenged Sobczak in the locker room to bring the same intensity he showed against the Scoopers every night.

“Nash was really good tonight at both ends,” Stoebner said. “If he can bring that for us consistently, and we get some other guys to play with more confidence, I think we're a pretty good basketball team.”

Hayden Gebhart and Thomas Martian racked up eight points each for the Raiders.

Jake Vliem led the way for Sturgis with 11 points and Tyan Buus chimed in with nine points and the team’s only two 3-pointers.

Stevens started the game on a 12-2 run and held onto an 18-6 lead after one quarter, to set the tone of the game. Sobczak scored seven points in the first eight minutes of play.

“Coming out strong has been a big focus of ours,” Sobczak said. “We've been struggling off the bat lately, but the biggest thing is we just really wanted to win today.”

The Raiders did not let up at the start of the second either and mounted a 7-1 run to push their lead to 25-7 with three minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half.

Sturgis pushed back with eight straight points to cut its deficit to nine with 34 seconds left. But Stevens’ Dayler Segrist knocked down a 3 before the halftime buzzer to give his team a 28-16 lead at the break.

The Raiders kept up the defensive pressure in the second half to snap their skid and lock up a 19-point win.

Sturgis returns to action Friday at Lead-Deadwood (3-7), while Stevens hosts Watertown (1-7) at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

Taaliyah Porter powers Raider girls past Scoopers

The Rapid City Stevens girls scored the first 21 points of their game against Sturgis Brown Tuesday at Carole Heir Gymnasium.

The Raiders shot 49.1% from the field and limited the Scoopers to 16.7% from the field and 0% from 3.

Stevens kept its foot on the gas, after the hot start, to secure a 69-26 home victory.

“We took care of the ball pretty well in the first few minutes and were able to get inside and attack them,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said. “We got a few turnovers to start the game and it’s a good start when you can pass it ahead.”

Taaliyah Porter and Izzy Higgins led the way for the Raiders offense with 20 and 12 points, respectively.

“We talked about starting off early in the game,” Porter said. “Our mindset like the whole game was to jump out and not let up, no matter what the score was.”

It marked the sixth victory in seven tries for the Raiders. Porter and Higgins said everything is starting to click for the young team.

“Everybody is just starting to stick to their role more,” Higgins said. “On offense we’re starting to play better and we haven’t had as much of a problem on defense.”

Sturgis (0-7) struggled to find the bottom of the net, particularly as it shot 8.3% from the field in the first half. The Scoopers turned the ball over 16 times and shot 16.7% from the field in the contest.

Stevens (7-2) shot 49.1% on the night and knocked down 30% of its shots from 3. The Raiders dominated the glass and outrebounded their opponent 48-32.

“They're really paying attention in practice and when we do film study,” Dannenbring said. “And we have some good shooters which helps.”

The Raiders return to their home floor Friday against Watertown (4-4), while the Scoopers travel to Lead-Deadwood (1-9) in search of their first win.