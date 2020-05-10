National Legion baseball pulls the plug; Hardhats, Stars still expected to play

Torve said that what he also feels bad for is the South Dakota Athletic Commission probably had a difficult, agonizing meeting to make the right decision. They make it and the national group says, "no, you're not having a season and everything is over.

"I appreciated the commission. They invested a lot of emotional energy and wisdom and experience in this decision, all for naught," he said. "At the end of the day, the national had made the decision already and the athletic commission's decision meant nothing."

The season is still on, Torve said. They'll still play their scheduled and the South Dakota coaches have a tentative meeting Wednesday to move forward.

"We've already had a couple of meetings, and it is virtually unanimous that everybody wants to have a season," he said. "We may have a state tournament, and it obviously would be unofficial, so it remains to be seen. The encouraging thing is all of the coaches in South Dakota want to play and we're going to try to figure something out."

Post 320 manager Brian Humphries could not be reached for comment Sunday. Earlier this week he told the Journal that all four Post 320 teams were scheduled between 50-55 games each, and because of the late start, they'll likely lose 10-15 games each.