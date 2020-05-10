National Legion baseball pulls the plug; Hardhats, Stars still expected to play
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

National Legion baseball pulls the plug; Hardhats, Stars still expected to play

Kelvin hitting

Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve hits to the outfielders Wednesday during practice at Fitzgerald Stadium.

 Richard Anderson

The South Dakota American Legion baseball season for 2020 as it was expected to be by late Saturday night, has turned to be a no go by Sunday afternoon.

South Dakota Legion programs received some potential good news late Saturday night when the South Dakota State American Legion Executive Committee approved a 2020 baseball season.

However, later Sunday, the national headquarters for American Legion baseball has elected to suspend the remaining 25 states from play, thus cancelling the South Dakota season. If programs continue to play this summer, it will not be under the official American Legion name or guidance.

Both Rapid City Post 22 and 320 programs indicated earlier this week that if there would be no official American Legion season and that hasn't changed. They'll try to continue to play games this season regardless.

The 22 and 320 programs officially got their preseason practices underway Monday after waiting for the go-ahead from City of Rapid City officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Late Sunday afternoon Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve expressed his disappointment with the recent national ruling, but maintained their desire to still play baseball.

"It's been a roller-coaster day," Torve said. "Intentionally we hear the South Dakota Athletic Commission approved for us to play, so there is the excitement and the anticipation. Then a few hours later, the national organization comes in and cancels everything, so there is the disappointment, the frustration and he anger associated with that."

Torve said that what he also feels bad for is the South Dakota Athletic Commission probably had a difficult, agonizing meeting to make the right decision. They make it and the national group says, "no, you're not having a season and everything is over.

"I appreciated the commission. They invested a lot of emotional energy and wisdom and experience in this decision, all for naught," he said. "At the end of the day, the national had made the decision already and the athletic commission's decision meant nothing."

The season is still on, Torve said. They'll still play their scheduled and the South Dakota coaches have a tentative meeting Wednesday to move forward.

"We've already had a couple of meetings, and it is virtually unanimous that everybody wants to have a season," he said. "We may have a state tournament, and it obviously would be unofficial, so it remains to be seen. The encouraging thing is all of the coaches in South Dakota want to play and we're going to try to figure something out."

Post 320 manager Brian Humphries could not be reached for comment Sunday. Earlier this week he told the Journal that all four Post 320 teams were scheduled between 50-55 games each, and because of the late start, they'll likely lose 10-15 games each.

On Twitter Sunday, the Sioux Empire Baseball Association said both the Sioux Falls East and West programs would continue this season as long as the City of Sioux Falls allows activities to begin on May 29.

"Our hope is for the summer to function as planned with the communities we participate with," according to the Tweet. "We expect that many, if not all, out of state tournaments may be canceled. As those decisions are made by those host organizations, schedules will be adjusted accordingly."

According to WyoSports (Cheyenne, Laramie, Wyo. newspaper sports departments), Wyoming American Legion state chairman Cody Beers was scheduled to have a videoconferencing call with all of Wyoming’s coaches and board presidents Sunday night to discuss how the state is moving forward. It is expected that nost Wyoming teams, such as Cheyenne Post 6, the Casper Oilers and the Gillette Roughriders — all Post 22 and 320 opponents throughout the years — are also planning to play this season as well.

The Hardhats are scheduled to open the season June 10 at home against West Fargo, N.D., while the Stars will open at Sturgis June 3.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

National American Legion cancellation letter

Here's the context of the letter from national headquarters:

In light of the continuing events resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately The American Legion National Organization is implementing the following directives relating to The American Legion National Organization national program for the 2020 season.

1. Any and all previous 2020 American Legion National Organization memos regarding the national baseball program for the 2020 season are retracted and replaced by the following.

2. The American Legion National Organization has cancelled all 2020 Regional Tournaments and the American Legion World Series.

3. Concurrently, The American Legion National Organization has shut down all sponsorship and all involvement in baseball for the 2020 season.

4. The shutdown of all sponsorship and all involvement in baseball for the 2020 season means that those baseball teams that wish to continue playing 2020 baseball shall be participating in a sporting event not sponsored, nor endorsed in any manner by The American Legion National Organization, but sponsored and endorsed by the group the team is named.

5. Any baseball team that continues play in the 2020 season sponsored by the group he team is named must understand that its team is not playing as an American Legion National Organization "registered" baseball team and is not playing in an American Legion National Organization baseball program.

6. The complete cancellation of the 2020 American Legion National Organization baseball season means there is no American Legion National Organization baseball program "baseball rules," nor are there "national guidelines," as there is no 2020 American Legion national involvement.

7. In other words, if an American Legion Department has a 2020 season baseball program, then the department is having "The Department of 'X' American Legion Baseball Program — not authorized, nor endorsed by the American Legion National Organization.

8. Those departments that conduct this 2020 baseball season program will need to determine the rule guidelines, schedules, insurance coverage, etc., for their own programs as The American Legion National Organization will not provide this assistance."

9. The American Legion National Organization has already stopped collecting, and subsequently returned to all teams any and all national baseball team fees to the respective teams.

10. With the shutdown of the online National American Legion Baseball registration portal, The American Legion National Organization has stopped referring baseball teams to the K&K Insurance portal for the 2020 baseball season. The departments that that have their own programs will need to determine what insurance the teams need in order to play their programs. The American Legion National Organization will not provide the assistance.

11. All baseball teams that paid to The American Legion National Organization administrative fees all shall have these fees reimbursed to the team.

12. All other situation(s) that may arise during the 202 baseball season in a department that elects to have a 2020 baseball season is a situation for that particular department as that particular department is solely responsible for its decision to any situation(s) as The American Legion National Organization staff and volunteers are not authorized to address or help with any department's situation(s).

