NDSU alums band together for good works

FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota State football players who have contributed to the school's dynasty over the course of more than seven decades have found a way to relive their glory days — and it's not just by telling old stories over beers.

The 3-year-old Bison Football Players Association has been raising thousands of dollars to donate to worthy causes such as families of deceased players, a Christmas toy drive and even for the recovery of a player from their in-state rivals who suffered a life-changing injury.

Formed originally as a way to locate former players, the nonprofit has grown to 450 people with about the only thing resembling a membership drive being an almost annual trip to Frisco, Texas to watch the Bison play for the Football Championship Subdivision title.

"It has given us a unified voice," said players association president Sean Fredricks, an all-American linebacker in the mid-1990s and 2014 Bison Hall of Fame inductee. "We couldn't stop it now if we wanted to."

The group was formed following the 2015 death at age 40 of Carey Crimmins, a North Dakota State lineman in the late 1990s. Several former Bison attended the funeral, which happened the same weekend that the team took a rare loss punctuated by a broken hand suffered by quarterback Carson Wentz.