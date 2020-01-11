NDSU holds off James Madison for 8th title

When asked how common that was, Matt Entz, the first-year Bison head coach who was their defensive coordinator the previous five seasons, smiled and said, "I'm glad he did in that situation."

Lance's 44-yard scramble TD came on a third-and-23 play to open the fourth quarter and put the Bison up 28-13. He dropped back to pass, found no one open and when "the Red Sea just kind of parted" took off running to the end zone.

"He's very dynamic. For him to be that young, that calm in the pocket is pretty crazy," All-America defensive end Ron'Dell Carter said.

And that really wasn't even Lance's highlight run.

On the final play of the first quarter, Hall scrambled and ran right into middle linebacker Landan Word, who tried to yank him down before Lance suddenly popped up and lunged forward several more yards with the help of his lineman in what looked more like a rugby scrum.

Riley Stapleton's 5-yard TD catch with 7 minutes left was his second of the game. He also had two TD catches in the national title game two years ago for the Dukes in another loss to North Dakota State. That was a season after they won a semifinal game at the Fargodome and then beat Youngstown State for the title.