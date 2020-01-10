NDSU, James Madison back in FCS title game

"I think both programs are unique and positioned to be successful. And when you look at the Division I level, there's not many schools that can say that, even at the FBS level," said Cignetti, who was on Nick Saban's original staff at Alabama long after his father was coach at West Virginia with Saban as one of his young assistants. "There's very few schools really positioned to be successful year in, year out."

New Bison coach Matt Entz was the team's defensive coordinator the past five seasons for coach Chris Klieman, who went to Kansas State after last year's title run. Entz said about half the coaching staff changed.

"So those coaches were trying to fit in as well. And our seniors did an outstanding job. Our returners did an outstanding job," Entz said. "I think it speaks volumes to the tradition at North Dakota State when you're able to continually have success on the football field when you do have major turnover in the coaching office."

This is relatively young Bison team, with only three senior starters on offense.