In the past two season, South Dakota School of Mines volleyball has a record of 4-53. New coach Lauren Torvi has been put in charge of changing that.
She admitted during practice at the King Center Wednesday that it wouldn't be easy and it won't happen overnight, but as the Hardrockers prepare for the new season, she sees reasons to be optimistic.
"With any real building of a program is takes three to five years," she said. "It’d be silly to say that if we won one game two years ago and three games last year that not much needs to change, of course things need to change. It has to start with our culture, and that doesn’t typically happen within a year but we have to make it happen.
"We established our standards and expectations immediately, we let everyone on the team know how we’re going to do things and that they’ll have to chose to buy in, we can’t decide that for them. It’s an all-in or not attitude, so either they’re all on board or they don’t have to be here essentially, and I know that they want to be here, they want to work hard and they’re tired of losing. We just have to give them the tools."
That job wasn't made easy by the timing of Torvi's hire. She was hired in late June and moved to Rapid City last month. While the 2019 recruiting class would ideally be committed by the start of the season, Trovi has gotten a late start.
She still thinks she's been able to instill in the current players the kind of culture that she believes will make Mines into a winner.
"The first priority was to build a relationship with the current athletes we have and make sure to establish our culture while also recruiting really hard," she said. "Our team motto is everything needs to be simple over complex. It’s great for these kids when they’re so high academic, and they’re so brilliant, to simply things to help them succeed."
Torvi said Mines has hosted five official visits since she took over and has one commitment, but she's also excited about two of the freshmen on the team now. Shyann Bastian and Dana Thomson have caught Torvi's eye, but so has the team improvement in serving and passing.
In addition to those two areas, which Torvi said she thinks is the most important, she sighted senior leadership and improved setting as areas she's been happy with during the preseason, which also included a two-day camping trip to Sheridan Lake to strengthen the team's bond, something Torvi said went very well.
Still, it is easy to let years of losing wear down a program. Torvi said the biggest thing the Hardrockers will have to work on this season is relearning what the best programs already know how to do.
"We need to learn how to win again, it’s tough when you get used to losing," she said. "We’re going to learn how to win and handle that success. Learning to win can be difficult. The way they handle adversity is so great because they’re used to handling adversity, they don’t break down, they move on and recover very quickly. It’s finishing. It’s working hard enough to seal the deal and get it done."
Mines opens the season with the MSUM Classic in Moorhead, Minnesota with two games Friday, Aug. 24. The first game is against Montana State-Billings at 10 a.m. and the second will be against Minnesota State-Moorhead at 6 p.m.