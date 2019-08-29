Something had to change.
For some tribal high school football programs, participation numbers have declined in recent years.
Because the teams were often outnumbered and outmanned, games against public school opponents often ended with a 60-6 or 70-0 score. For Lower Brule, the last four games of 2018 ended with a combined 242-16 score. Due to rules that stop games when the score becomes lopsided, the team only played nine total quarters in the final four weeks of the season.
Those defeats didn't encourage participation — in fact, many athletes left the programs early to get an early start on basketball season.
"That is no good for anyone," said Lower Brule coach Zeke Prado. "It is no fun for our guys, and the other teams don't get any better for the next week's game."
That situation spawned the idea for the All Nations Football Conference. The conference features two six-team divisions. The East and West divisions will then compete in the playoffs. The top two seeds will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs and play the winners from the first week's games in the second week of playoff action. An All Nations Champion will be crowned Nov. 8 at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.
"If we get what we expect from this conference, we will continue," Prado said. "We can always go back to the old schedule if this doesn't work."
It is possible that by increasing success and competition that the number of students wanting to compete in football could climb and help the tribal schools compete against a broader schedule.
You have free articles remaining.
Lower Brule Superintendent Lance Witte has pointed out that no tribal team has ever won a South Dakota Championship. He has worked with Prado on this new plan to help make the game better for tribal players.
The teams will play 9-man football.
Other than the league championship game in November, the highlight of the season will be the two-day series of games with three on Friday and three on Saturday that will be part of the Lakota National Invitational for fall sports.
"These will all be rivalry games and that will add to the excitement around the event," Prado said of the games that will all be played at Sioux Park in Rapid City.
At 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Red Cloud will take on Little Wound. The 2 p.m. game will feature Crazy Horse against Marty and the nightcap at 5 p.m. will be a contest between Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Tiospa Zina.
On Saturday, Oelrichs and Takini will play the 11 a.m. game and Lower Brule takes on Crow Creek at 2 p.m. St Francis and Flandreau Indian School will play at 7 p.m.
Prado said he expects the work of the athletic directors and administrators of the member schools will help encourage participation in football and help these programs rebuild. He said they have also had help from the South Dakota High School Activities Association — especially SDHSAA assistant executive director John Krogstrand who helped with scheduling and officials for the regular season games and playoffs.