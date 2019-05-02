Before the first off-season summer workout, the first camp or the first fall practice, building relationships is what new Rapid City Stevens head football coach Steve Svendsen has in mind.
He just drove up from his current job in Texas to meet his team, coaches and parents to get it all kick-started. Svendsen spoke to all three entities Thursday night at the Stevens High School Commons Area.
"The important thing is I got to meet the kids and establish that relationship," he said. "I think relationships are so huge if you want to build a program. You have to get to know your kids, and your kids have to get to know who you are and what your expectations are.
"And not only the kids, but let the community know where we need to go as well. I think that is an important piece of me being here, to establish those ties with those kids."
Raider senior-to-be Michael Norman said he believes it is going to be a good step forward with Svendsen on board.
"I feel that instantly there was a connection, a bond," Norman said. "He showed to the players that there is more than just football. He put a pretty good word to all of us players, coaches and parents. I think it should be a pretty good year."
Senior linebacker Isaac Gehlsen wanted to see what Svendsen was all about.
"I think it was interesting to see how he is going to structure things, and it was good to get a feel of how things are going to run this year," Gehlsen said.
Some of that relationships were already started before Thursday's meet-and-greet; Svendsen gave out his phone number to the Raiders and some of the players have been in contact with him via calls and texting.
"That's been nice, that really has been nice," he added.
Just to be able to come to Rapid City to meet the team was something that Gehlsen was excited to see.
"We found out that he wanted to have this meet-and-greet because he wanted it to be a personal experience, face-to-face, which I thought was really cool because it just shows how real he is and how it is going to be this year," he said.
After speaking to the players, parents, coaches and media in one setting, Svendsen, the former Rapid City Central coach (1999-2007) who also had stops at Aberdeen Central, the University of Houston and at Texas high schools, took his team into a separate cafeteria for a little one-on-team talk by himself.
He said he wanted to get the players behind closed doors to talk about expectations, talk about where they thought they needed to go.
He felt it was a productive short get-together.
"I wanted them to have the floor to express what they see, where we need to go and how bad do they want to win, and what are they willing to do to get to that point," he said.
Svendsen said that any time a new coach comes into a program, they have to establish an identity. He said he is not going to try to be someone that he is not, and he wants to establish the identity he wants for this football team.
He said the players will know that he is a genuine person.
“I will coach them and I will teach them. It is important working with kids today that they see you are sincere, that you are honest working with them and are trying to get them to a different level than where they are at right now," he said. That is not just on the football field, but that is preparing them for life as well.”
Without getting much into the past, Svendsen told the players and parents that changes are going to be made on how they are going to get things done.
Thursday night was a little precursor of what is to come, he said, laying the foundation down.
"We talked intimately about what we are going to do, how fast it is going to move, and the expectations for not only them, but for my coaches as well," he said. "I talked to my staff for the first time earlier in the day, and we talked about what we are going to do and where we need to go."
Svendsen doesn't know yet how the Raiders, 1-8 last season, will respond on the field, but for what little time he has had with them, he is pleased with their response.
What he liked about them was their honesty and their coming forth with questions for him.
"Once you can establish the honesty, you begin developing that relationship. Then me being honest, being able to answer the kids as well," he said. "Once you start developing that, it is an important thing. When the kids start speaking, then you know you have some interest, you know you have some buy-in. That was a huge step for us today."
Svendsen has given his coaches a three-month calendar already for the off-season workouts.
"We're June, July and August, all of the way into two-a-days right now," he said. "We just need to make sure we are refining that and make sure we're all on the same page."
Norman and Gehlsen said they are excited about some of the possible changes to the offense and defense that all new coaches bring to their program.
"It's definitely going to be a bit different. It is going to be a different coaching style, a different pace," Norman said. "I think it will be beneficial and positive. I look forward to see what he can bring to Stevens."
Added Gehlsen: "Playing defense is always fun no matter what, but I am excited about how it is going to be. If things go crazy, it should be a good time."