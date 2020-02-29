New Underwood girls beat Wall, move on to SoDak 16

New Underwood got 17 points from Cerington Jones and held Wall without a field goal for over 21 minutes as the Tigers roared to a 38-22 win in a Region 7B girls' basketball playoff game Saturday.

Playing its second home playoff game in three games, New Underwood trailed Wall 11-10 after the first quarter. The Tigers got a little talking to from coach Dallas Richter between quarters, and their defensive tone changed heading into the second period.

“Our offense struggles sometimes, so it’s good to have our defense be able to hold teams down,” Richter said. “We played really sound defense and switched it up a little bit, which we don’t usually do.”

New Underwood gambled on the perimeter to keep Wall’s shooters Ava Dinger and Nora Dinger from getting open looks. Then the Tigers hustled back into position to rebound, allowing the Eagles only two offensive rebounds while the game swung New Underwood’s way in the second and third quarters.

“Coach was like, ‘You’ve got to do something. You have to step up,’” Jones said. “I love defense. That’s my favorite part of the game. I love it when all five of us go for steals then recover and stay in our actual defense.”

