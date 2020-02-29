New Underwood girls beat Wall, move on to SoDak 16

New Underwood got 17 points from Cerington Jones and held Wall without a field goal for over 21 minutes as the Tigers roared to a 38-22 win in a Region 7B girls' basketball playoff game Saturday.
Playing its second home playoff game in three games, New Underwood trailed Wall 11-10 after the first quarter. The Tigers got a little talking to from coach Dallas Richter between quarters, and their defensive tone changed heading into the second period.
“Our offense struggles sometimes, so it’s good to have our defense be able to hold teams down,” Richter said. “We played really sound defense and switched it up a little bit, which we don’t usually do.”
New Underwood gambled on the perimeter to keep Wall’s shooters Ava Dinger and Nora Dinger from getting open looks. Then the Tigers hustled back into position to rebound, allowing the Eagles only two offensive rebounds while the game swung New Underwood’s way in the second and third quarters.
“Coach was like, ‘You’ve got to do something. You have to step up,’” Jones said. “I love defense. That’s my favorite part of the game. I love it when all five of us go for steals then recover and stay in our actual defense.”
Wall used a 1-3-1 zone defense to limit the looks New Underwood’s guards — particularly Holliday Thorton and Chloe Miller — got along the 3-point arc.
Thorton scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers against Philip on Thursday. On Saturday, she finished with only three points — one 3-pointer 3-1/2 minutes into the third quarter — and got few quality looks at shots.
Jones benefited from all the attention Wall paid to the Tigers on the perimeter.
The 6-foot junior found herself going one-on-one against the Eagles in the low post and she made them pay time and again. Jones scored 11 of her 17 points in an eight-minute stretch in the third and fourth quarters as the Tigers built their lead to 15 to 20 points.
“The other night it was Holliday. Today it was Cerington,” Richter said. “When I took this program over, I told the girls we were going to be balanced. We will play an outside game and an inside game, because somebody’s going to take away your strength. We continue to work for balance.”
With the win, New Underwood (17-4) advances to the SoDak 16 round of the Class B playoffs. The Tigers, the No. 9 seed, will face No. 8 Castlewood Thursday (5 p.m. MT) in Gettysburg.