The New Underwood girls' basketball team held on in the fourth quarter to stop Newell 42-37 Tuesday night in New Underwood.
The Tigers led at all stops, up 13-9 at the end of the first and 21-15 at halftime, building a 32-22 advantage going into the fourth.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner paced the Tigers with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Cerrington Jones added nine points.
Kayden Steele led Newell with 19 points.
New Underwood, 17-2, is at Belle Fourche Thursday, while Newell, 7-11, is at Harding County Thursday.
HILL CITY 51, CUSTER 39: The Rangers jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the first period and coasted to the win over the Wildcats Tuesday night in Hill City.
Hill City led 40-25 going into the fourth.
Faith Yeargen led the way for Hill City with 19 points and Kadyn Comer added 11. For Custer, Alice Sedlacek and Josey Wahlstrom both scored 12 points.
Hill City, 14-5, closes the regular season Thursday when it hosts Wall, while Custer, 7-12, closes at home Thursday against Lead-Deadwood.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 66, HARDING COUNTY 45: The Lady Comets ran out to a 21-point first-half lead and defeated the Ranchers Tuesday night at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian led 19-8 at the end of the first period and 39-18 at halftime.
Kayla Clewley led the Lady Comets with 19 points, followed by Olivia Kieffer with 16 points and Abby Pierce with 15.
Logan Kautzman led all scorers with 24 points for Harding County.
Rapid City Christian, 10-9, is at Lead-Deadwood Tuesday, while Harding County, 3-14, hosts Newell Thursday.
WINNER 70, PLATTE-GEDDES 40: The Warriors outscored the Black Panthers 25-9 in the third for the big win Tuesday in Winner.
Winner led 32-22 at halftime.
Gabriel Kocer led Winner with 21 points and six rebounds, followed by Belle Swedlund with 18 points and six boards and Kalla Bertram and Morgan Hammerbeck with 16 points each.
Tori Weins led Platte-Geddes with 14 points,
Winner, 16-0, hosts Mobridge-Pollock Friday, while Platte-Geddes, 3-14, is at Chamberlain Saturday.
BELLE FOURCHE 62, STURGIS 54: The Broncs rallied in the second half to stop the Scoopers Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
The Scoopers led 28-22 at halftime and the game was tied at 45-45 heading into the fourth.
No other results were made available.
Belle Fourche, 15-3, hosts New Underwood Thursday while Sturgis, 10-7, is at Red Cloud Friday.
Boys Basketball
WINNER 66, PLATTE-GEDDES 54: The Warriors took a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter Tuesday night against the Black Panthers in Winner.
Brandon Volmer scored 15 points for Winner, followed by Brady Fritz with 14 and Phillip Jorgensen with 10 points.
Caden Foxley paced the Black Panthers with 15 points and Kade Starr scored 11.
Winner, 11-4, hosts Chamberlain Thursday, while Platte-Geddes, 10-7, is at Chamberlain Saturday.
STURGIS 58, BELLE FOURCHE 22: The Scoopers put the clamps on the Broncs Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
Sturgis was up 32-12 at halftime and 48-16 going into the fourth.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis, 12-4, is at Red Cloud Friday, while Belle Fourche, 8-11, is at St. Thomas More next Tuesday.
RED CLOUD 58, DOUGLAS 45: The Crusaders got past the Patriots Tuesday night in Pine Ridge.
No other results were made available.
Red Cloud, 13-5, hosts Sturgis Friday, while Douglas, 1-14, is at Spearfish Thursday.