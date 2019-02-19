The New Underwood girls' basketball team opened the Region 7B tournament with a dominating 56-29 win over Lyman Tuesday night in New Underwood.
The Tigers led 29-13 at halftime and will now face Lower Brule Thursday in either Wall or Philip. The winner of that game earns a SoDak 16 berth.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner paced the Tigers with 24 points and seven blocked shots, while Lexi Ballard added nine points.
For Lyman, which ended its season at 9-12, Madelynn Schindler led the way with 12 points.
In the other Region 7B games Tuesday, Lower Brule knocked off Wall 64-57, White River defeated Edgemont 64-44 and Kadoka Area downed Philip 47-38.
White River will take on Kadoka Area Thursday for a berth into the SoDak 16.
Region 8B
Faith, Newell, Timber Lake and Dupree all gained wins in Region 8B girls basketball action Thursday night.
Faith downed Harding County 73-38 and Newell knocked off McIntosh 44-37. Faith and Newell will meet Thursday with the winner moving on the SoDak 16.
Timber Lake crushed Wakpala 57-24 and Dupree got past Lemmon 52-47 and those those winners will play for a SoDak 16 berth on Thursday as well.
For Timber Lake, Shay Kraft led the way with 12 points.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 48, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 32: The Golddiggers jumped out to an early lead and ran past the Lady Comets Tuesday night in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood led 12-4 at the end of the first period and 24-13 at halftime.
Anna Campbell had a big game for the Golddiggers with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals. Blake Mehlberg added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Olivia Kieffer led Rapid City Christian with 16 points.
Lead-Deadwood, 12-8 and Rapid City Christian, 10-10, will next compete in the Region 8A tournament that begins next week.
STURGIS 65, DOUGLAS 61: Loralee Stock scored her 1,000th career point as the Scoopers held off the Patriots.
Stock had 17, but Sturgis was led by Olivia Jolly who had 18. Haley Lambert also had 12. For Douglas, Makayla Grim led with 22 points, Jeslyn Jindra and Jordynn Toliver had 13.
The Scoopers led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime. Douglas had a big third quarter, outscoring Sturgis 23-13 and taking a 49-44 lead at the end of the quarter. Sturgis responded by outscoring the Patriots 21-12 to secure the win.
The Scoopers, 12-7, go on the road to face Rapid City Central Monday to end the regular season. Douglas, 9-8, goes on the road to face Brandon Valley Friday.
SPEARFISH 53, HOT SPRINGS 33: The Spartans picked up their third win of the season Tuesday night in Hot Springs.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 3-15, hosts Rapid City Central Thursday, while Hot springs, 3-17, competes in the Region 8A tournament next week.
Boys basketball
HOT SPRINGS 81, SPEARFISH 42: The Bison exploded for 29 second-quarter points and easily defeated the Spartans Tuesday night in Hot Springs.
Hot Springs led just 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, but took a 44-24 edge into the locker room at halftime. The Bison then built a 61-29 lead into the fourth.
Matt Norton paced the Bison with 21 points, followed by Thayne Lockhart with 14 points, Andy Wendland with 12 points and Alex Bilbruck with 10 points.
Kevin Kolb and Ryan Pelda both scored 11 points for Spearfish.
The Bison, 16-3, close the regular season Friday night at Rapid City Christian, with Spearfish, 3-15, hosting Rapid City Central Thursday.
CUSTER 65, HILL CITY 45: The Wildcats built a 15-point halftime lead and rolled to the big win over the Rangers Tuesday night in Hill City.
Jace Kelley led Custer with 16 points and Brody Martinez added 12 points.
Taylor Edwards paced Hill City with 13 points and Noah Krull added 12.
Custer, 10-10 and Hill City, 7-13, will now compete in the Region 8A tournament that begins next week.
ST. THOMAS MORE 60, BELLE FOURCHE 44: The Cavaliers broke open a tight game in the third period to stop the Broncs Tuesday night at STM.
Belle Fourche led 14-9 at the end of the first period, but St. Thomas More took a 27-24 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Cavs then used a 20-7 advantage in the third to break away.
Caden Casey paced the Cavaliers with 17 points, followed by Ryder Kirsch with 14 and Ryan Wojcik with 12 points.
Kelby Olson scored 15 points for Belle Fourche and Chandler Kerr added eight points.
STM, 16-2, closes the regular season this weekend at Class AA Yankton and Brandon Valley, while Belle Fourche, 8-12, begins Region 8A play next week.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 69, LEAD-DEADWOOD 38: The Comets used a big second quarter to power past the Golddiggers Tuesday night.
After leading 19-11 at the end of the first, Christian outscored Lead-Deadwood 22-12 in the second quarter and led 41-23 at halftime. That lead was 57-31 at the end of the third quarter and it outscored the Golddiggers 12-7 in the fourth.
Zane Schlabach led Christian with 20 points, David Schmagel had 11 and Terrance Asbridge had 10. For Lead-Deadwood, Jordy Stulken had 12 and Luke Fish had nine.
The Comets, 15-3, host Hot Springs Friday, while the Golddiggers, 7-12, are done with the regular season and will await who it faces in the Region 8A playoffs.
STURGIS 70, DOUGLAS 46: Ryan Garland hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points as the Scoopers rolled past the Patriots Tuesday night in Sturgis.
Sturgis led 32-19 at halftime but outscored Douglas 24-11 in the third to pull away.
Jay Krull finished with 10 points and Ryder Ladner added nine points for the Scoopers, while Kyle Shields led Douglas with 14 points.
Sturgis, 14-4, hosts Rapid City Stevens Thursday and Douglas, 2-15, is at Brandon Valley Friday and Yankton Saturday.