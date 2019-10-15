The New Underwood volleyball team earned its 13th win of the season with a straight set victory over Lead-Deadwood Tuesday night in New Underwood.
The Tigers kicked off the match with a 25-18 win in the first set, before closing it out with 25-17 and 25-14 victories in the next two sets.
Emma Madsen led the way for New Underwood with 21 assists, Cerington Jones had six kills and Avery Heinert finished with five kills and four blocks.
Taylor Grill led the team with five aces and Gabby Miller added five kills.
The Tigers (13-4) will play at Jones County Saturday, while the Golddiggers (14-9) travel to Sturgis Thursday.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3, STURGIS 1: The Cobblers stormed back from a first set loss to defeat Sturgis Tuesday night in Sturgis.
The Scoopers (10-12) took the early advantage with a 25-21 win in the opening set.
Central came roaring back in the next three and put the match away with 25-15, 25-13 and 25-7 victories.
No other information was made available for this match.
Rapid City Central (9-13) hosts Mitchell Friday.
BELLE FOURCHE 3, SPEARFISH 2: Belle Fourche won a back-and-forth affair with the Spartans in Spearfish Tuesday night.
The Spartans took the early lead with a 25-18 victory in the first set, but the Broncs battled back to take the second 26-24.
Spearfish regained the lead with a 25-20 win in the third, before Belle Fourche regained the momentum and won the next two sets 25-22 and 15-11.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Broncs (9-15) will host St. Thomas More Tuesday, while the Spartans (4-19) host Hot Springs.
Girls Soccer
TEA AREA 2, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: Tea Area jumped out to a two goal lead and didn’t look back as it eliminated St. Thomas More in the semifinal round of the Class A state playoffs Monday in Tea.
The Titans opened the scoring with 21 minutes remaining in the first half when Sydney Neuhardt took a pass from Kaitlin Kuhnert and found the back of the net.
Brooke Deckert of Tea scored a few minutes into the second half to make it 2-0.
Jenna Jacobson scored the final goal of the season for the Cavs on a pass from Vivian Hurd in the 79th minute.
“We started a little slow and unlucky, but really started picking up speed and started playing really good soccer at the end of the season,” STM coach Doug Noyes said. “We just kind of came together really well as a team. I am super proud of them. They played with a lot of heart and it truly felt like we were going to pull it off.”
With the win, the Titans will take on West Central for the Class A title on Saturday, while the Cavs close out the season at 5-7-3.
Although the season didn’t end on a high note, Noyes is excited for next season.
“We are graduating eight seniors who are going to be tough to replace,” he added. ”But the future looks bright and we have some girls who are going to step into those leadership positions and we are excited for next year.”