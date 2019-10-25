The New Underwood volleyball team earned a pair of wins in a triangular with Edgemont and Wall Friday evening in New Underwood.
In the first match, the Tigers earned a straight set victory over the Moguls, 25-9, 25-17 and 25-9.
Emma Madsen led the way for New Underwood with 19 assists, Cerington Jones had seven kills, Lexi Ballard added five kills and Chloe Miller finished with four aces.
The second match wasn’t as easy as the Tigers scored a 3-1 win over the Eagles later in the day.
New Underwood jumped ahead early with a 25-13 win in the first, before Wall fought back to win the second 25-16.
The Tigers regained the momentum with a 25-18 third set win and put the match away with a 25-22 fourth.
Taylor Grill paced New Underwood in the second match with six aces, Ballard had nine kills, Gabby Miller added seven kills and Madsen finished with 20 assists.
The Tigers (18-4) travels to Philip Monday. Edgemont (7-18) closes out the regular season at Pine Ridge Monday and Wall finished the season at 2-22.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: Despite dropping the opening set, the Golddiggers battle back and won the next three to pick up a win over Belle Fourche Friday night in Lead.
The Broncs won the first set 28-26, but Lead-Deadwood rallied off three in a row (25-18, 25-23, 25-20) for the win.
Kailee Bertrand led the Golddiggers with 30 assists, Anna Campbell had 19 kills and led the team in aces with four.
Blake Mehlberg finished with 25 digs for Lead-Deadwood.
Taryn Stedilllie led the Broncs with 36 assists and 23 digs, Kaylin Garza had 13 kills and Alexis Cherveny finished with 11.
The Golddiggers (16-10) are back in action Monday when they host Custer, while Belle Fourche (9-16) is at Hill City.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, JONES COUNTY 0: The Comets earned a straight-set victory over Jones County Friday night.
Christian opened the match with a 25-8 win and finished it off with 25-9 and 25-15 victories.
Abbie Goff led the Comets with 28 assists, Olivia Kieffer had 22 kills and Abby Pierce finished with 19 digs and seven aces.
Rapid City Christian (26-7) will host Kadoka Area Monday, while Jones County (6-18) travels to Chamberlain.
Raiders win two at East-West Invite
Rapid City Stevens opened the East-West Invitational in Harrisburg with wins over Harrisburg and Yankton on Friday.
The Raiders dropped Harrisburg with a pair of 25-23 wins, before defeating Yankton 25-20 and 25-12.
Spearfish had a tough opening day at it dropped a pair of matches.
The Spartans kicked off the day with a 25-18, 25-23 loss to Yankton, followed by a 25-17, 25-20 loss to Harrisburg.
For Rapid City Central, the opening day didn;t go as hoped, as it lost a trio of matches.
The Cobblers lost the first match to Watertown (25-14 and 25-16), before battling to a three set loss in their matchup with Brandon Valley (18-25, 25-20 and 17-25). They lost their final match of the day to Brookings, 25-14, 25-14.
Sturgis also had a tough start to the weekend as it lost three matches in straight sets.
The Scoopers dropped decisions to Brookings (25-11, 25-10), Watertown (25-13, 25-13) and Brandon Valley (25-14, 25-20).
All four teams will close out the East-West Invitational today.