LAS VEGAS – Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s Spotted Demon has been too much to handle for almost every cowboy.
But the 2018 PRCA Bull of the Year met his match Saturday night.
Montpelier, La., cowboy Koby Radley registered an electric 92-point ride on Spotted Demon to win Round 3 at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo before 16,831 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“I don’t know – but I knew a lot of it was the bull,” Radley said about his ride, which was a career best. “He has been around a long time and I’d seen a lot of good guys get on him and a lot of good guys get bucked off him.
“It’s huge to ride Spotted Demon and to be 92 on him and win a round on him. To be able to ride one of the greatest bulls of all time is great. You are on Cloud 9; he was stout and all there, and I felt all 92 points out of him.”
Radley – counting ground money – earned $33,560 for his victory.
“It’s great,” Radley said of the big payday. “This is the rank pen and the best bulls in the world, and everyone who rode here had their hands full.”
Radley made his Wrangler NFR debut a year ago but didn’t win a round.
“I didn’t get a round win last year, and that was one of my goals this year,” Radley said. “It’s huge for my confidence to get a big win early in the Finals.”
Brooks ties Round 3 saddle bronc riding record
Chase Brooks won his first round of the 2019 Wrangler NFR with a Round 3 record-tying ride. The Deer Lodge, Mont., cowboy had a 90-point ride on Outlawbuckers Rodeo’s Lunatic Party.
Brooks shares the Round 2 record with ProRodeo Hall of Famer Billy Etbauer, the Belle Fourche who had 90-point rides in 1999 and 2005, and Isaac Diaz, who did it in 2018.
“Yeah, it was nice to have one that was that much fun,” Brooks said of Lunatic Party. “(Friday night) was a lot of work, and I came up a little short.”
Cooper tops tie-down ropers
Tuf Cooper, a three-time, tie-down roping world champion, knows how to win at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Cooper added to his Wrangler NFR success by winning Round 3 with a 6.9-second run.
Cooper earned a $26,231 check for his win. He’s sixth in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $141,823. He’s also leading the average with a 24.5-second time on three head.
Aus takes bareback win with 90-point ride
After winning Rodeo Corpus Christi (Texas) with a 90-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage in April, it was more of the same for Tanner Aus and Full Baggage in Round 3 of the Wrangler NFR.
Aus had a 90-point trip on Full Baggage to win the round and earn $26,231. Aus received a no score in Round 1 and failed to place in Round 2.
Team ropers Wade, Davison claim second win
Team ropers Tyler Wade and Cole Davison have already had a stout Wrangler NFR, and only three rounds have been completed.
Wade and Davison won Round 1 with a 4.0-second run, then went out Saturday night and recorded a 3.7-second run to capture the Round 3 victory.
Steer wrestler Cure claims Round 3 title
Hunter Cure, a two-time PRCA world champion steer wrestler, grabbed the headlines Saturday night.
The Holliday, Texas, cowboy won the round with a 3.8-second run. The victory came after Cure had a wild Round 2 run where he flipped over and still registered an 8.9-second time.
Moore is tops in barrel racing
Barrel racer Amberleigh Moore is back on track. After knocking down a barrel in Round 1, she picked up an $11,000 check in Round 2. In Round 3, Moore claimed the title with a 13.62-second run.
Moore said her Wrangler NFR experience is paying off.
“Being that it’s my fourth year here and it’s Paige’s 33rd run in that arena, we both know every inch of that arena, and I just have to be ready for it every step of the way,” Moore said.