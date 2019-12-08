Jordan Tierney of Hot Springs was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020 on Sunday, becoming the 64th woman to win the title. Hannah Lieb from Washington was first runner-up and Eve Oliver from Nebraska was named second runner-up.
The Miss Rodeo American pageant that combines traditional categories like personality and appearance with horsemanship and a written test. The pageant is held annually in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo.
Tierney, as Miss Rodeo America for 2020, will serve as an ambassador for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association during 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Tierney claimed the Miss Rodeo America title as one of 27 contestants from states who spent the week competing for the national title.
Last year’s winner, Taylor McNair of Mississipi, crowned Tierney with a tiara to adorn her cowgirl hat on Sunday.
Tierney, a graduate of Chadron State College, is the fifth cowgirl from South dakota to be crowned Miss Rodeo America. The other winners were McKenzie (Haley) Vice, 2011; Leslie (Patten) White, 1985; Donna Keffler, 1982; and Pat (Koren) Sanmartin, 1965.