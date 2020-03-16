NHL pushes back timeline on potential resumption of season

Don't count on hockey being played any time soon.
The NHL significantly pushed back its timeline of when it can potentially resume playing by several weeks, if not a month or more, as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The league and NHL Players' Association told players Monday they can go home — even outside of North America — and must self-isolate through March 27 while the season is on hold. But the NHL also cautioned that it will not be able to even provide guidance on the potential reopening of team practices for another 45 days, which could push any potential return to play into May.
The new directives come on the heels of the CDC's recommendation against gatherings of 50 or more people in the U.S. for the next eight weeks
NASCAR suspends season until May
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR has suspended its season until May as part of the CDC's recommendation to postpone gatherings for the next eight weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic
The decision came after at least two Monday conference calls between the sanctioning body and its team owners. It affects seven total races — Atlanta and Homestead had already been postponed.
"The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority," NASCAR said.
The series plans to return to the track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on May 9
Iditarod loses another major sponsor
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — One of the Iditarod's top sponsors is dropping financial support, the second major sponsor with Alaska ties to sever relationships with the sled dog race this month.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed Monday that the Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership will no longer sponsor the race. The dealership for 30 years has been one of the Iditarod's principal partners and annually presents the race winner with a new pickup at the finish line in Nome.
A statement from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, or FCA, noted the parent company did not sponsor the Iditarod.
Alaska Airlines, the Seattle-based airline that got its start decades ago in Alaska, earlier this month announced it was dropping its sponsorship of the race, which has been targeted by an animal rights group.
Report: Augusta National to close club by end of the week
Augusta National first postponed the Masters. Now the home of the Masters is closing its club.
Golf Digest obtained a letter from Chairman Fred Ridley to Augusta National members that says the club will close by the end of the week because of increasing concerns over the new coronavirus and how it might affect the staff.
The club would confirm only that a memo had been sent.
Ridley said the grounds would be maintained with limited personnel and said other duties would be handled remotely. He said he would review the situation and send timely updates, and he thanked the members for "patience and trust as we plan for the realities of this pandemic."