South Dakota School of Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken has announced the hiring of Seth Nichols as the new Assistant Athletics Director of Compliance.
Nichols, who had previously on the Hardrocker athletic department staff as the Wellness Center Director and Intramural Coordinator from 2015-18, returns to Mines after serving as the Assistant Director of Recreation for Competitive Sports at the University of Minnesota-Morehead.
"It's great to have Seth back as part the Hardrocker Family again," Lueken said. "Seth has a great work ethic and is familiar with the family culture we have established on campus. He is a great addition to have to help our scholar-athletes succeed while they are at South Dakota Mines and prepare them for their chosen career paths"
"I want to thank AD Joel Lueken and the entire Hardrocker Family for the opportunity to work with the scholar-athletes at SD Mines," Nichols said. "This institution is truly special — and I can't stress enough how excited my family is to be back in the Black Hills."
Previous to his first stint as Mines, Nichols served two years as recreation coordinator for the Williston Parks and Recreation District in North Dakota. Before that, Nichols interned with the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department.
Nichols graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor's degree in recreation and tourism studies. Nichols also played for the UND football team and s is originally from McVille, N.D.
"I'm personally thrilled to be working again with this amazing campus community," Nichols added. "I'm eager to get to work to make a positive impact in the student athlete experience here on campus."