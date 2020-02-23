No. 9 DWU loses to Hastings

No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan University closed the regular season with a 70-62 loss at Hastings College in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action Saturday in Hastings, Neb.

Mason Larson led Dakota Wesleyan with 19 points and three rebounds. Ty Hoglund notched 16 points, five steals and four assists. Sam McCloud, a 6-foot-8 senior from Rapid City, chipped in nine points on three 3-pointers and collected five rebounds.

Hastings (15-15, 8-12 GPAC) closed the first half on a 23-7 run to take a 38-24 lead into halftime.

The Tigers scored seven straight points early in the second half and later went on an 11-2 run to bring the Tigers within one point midway through the second half.

The Broncos countered with a 14-2 run over the next five minutes to balloon their lead back to double digits to retake control of the game.

Dakota Wesleyan was held to 35.9% shooting from the field.

The Tigers (21-8, 13-7 GPAC) host Jamestown in the GPAC tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. MT Wednesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

