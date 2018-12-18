LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self hoped from the moment Charlie Moore arrived as a transfer from Cal that the talented shooting guard would provide the Jayhawks a lift off the bench.
He finally did Tuesday night.
Moore knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Dedric Lawson added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the top-ranked Jayhawks pulled away over the final 15 minutes for an 89-53 win over plucky but overmatched South Dakota on Tuesday night.
"That's what we thought all along, that he was going to be our marksman," Self said. "It hadn't happened yet but tonight it did."
Freshman forward David McCormack added a career-best 12 points off the bench for the Jayhawks (10-0), making big strides while Lawson was on the bench in foul trouble and helping soak up minutes with Udoka Azubuike sidelined with a sprained ankle.
The Jayhawks are hopeful Azubuike will be back by the start of conference play next month.
"It felt good that I could contribute to the team," said McCormack, a five-star prospect from venerable Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. "I got more minutes so I got more opportunities."
Stanley Umude scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Coyotes (6-6), who have never defeated a ranked team in seven tries. Tyler Peterson added 15 points, and leading scorer Trey Burch-Manning was held to two points on 1-for-5 shooting before fouling out.
"Their size obviously bothered us," South Dakota coach Todd Lee said. "I was disappointed at halftime, thought it could have been a game. And the second half we didn't compete."
In truth, neither team was particularly good in the first half.
The Jayhawks struggled to stop South Dakota's relentless backdoor cuts, and eventually Self was so fed up with their defensive execution he started to burn timeouts.
"The two timeouts in the first half had no strategy to them," Self said, "except wanting to get someone out of the game. We didn't play well at all the first half."
Not that the Coyotes did much with all those easy looks. They committed 12 first-half turnovers, allowing the Jayhawks to slowly pull out to a 37-27 advantage at the break.
Daum gets 1,000th board in SDSU's 74-64 win over EWU
CHENEY, Wash. — Mike Daum rebounded the last shot of the game to complete his 27-point, 11-rebound double-double with the 1,000th rebound of his career and South Dakota State defeated Eastern Washington 74-64 on Tuesday night.
Daum, who is averaging more than 24 points and 10 rebounds, is only the third Summit League player to record 1,000 rebounds.
Skyler Flatten had 20 points for the Jackrabbits (10-4), David Jenkins added 12 and Tevin King had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Daum had six points and Jenkins hit a 3-pointer as South Dakota State scored the first nine points of the game and never trailed. But the lead never hit double figures until King made two free throws with 30 seconds to play for the final score.
The Eagles (1-9) missed eight of their last 10 shots. Jacob Davison led the Eagles with 20 points and Jack Perry had 14, each hitting four 3-pointers.
Guebert leads four in double digits for SDSU women
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- South Dakota State's Madison Guebert sank six 3-pointers to help the Jackrabbits women's basketball team to an 88-67 nonleague win over Montana State Tuesday night in front of 1,327 fans in Worthington Arena.
Guebert led four Jackrabbits (8-4) in double digits, scoring 18 points, including six of eight from long range. Tylee Irwin scored 18 points and was a perfect eight for eight from the field. Myah Selland added 17 points and Macy Miller 13 points. Miller grabbed a game-high six rebounds and Rylie Cascio Jensen dished a game-high seven assists.
Claire Lundberg led Montana State (5-5) with a game-high 24 points.