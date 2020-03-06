No. 2 Raiders roll past No. 15 Watertown to earn state berth

"Defense is definitely the thing that wins us games," Watson said. "That is our No. 1 thing. When we play defense, we just do it really hard."

Mattingly said Stevens is in that (No. 2 seed) position for a reason.

"They are a good team with a lot of athletic talent. They have a great senior in Kyah Watson, who is just the motor," he said. "They get a lot of layups by just how hard they work, whether by the press or their speed running out, and they are a good team on the boards."

Swartz said they watched a lot of film and knew it was going to be a different game than the first one, a 66-39 win in which the Arrows' Fannin didn't play then.

"We knew she is a special player and we would have to do some things to keep her in check," Swartz said. "Our kids came out and played the way they were supposed to. They didn't get rattled. We made a run, they made a run, we made a run, and we just kept chipping away. I was proud of our effort."

Despite a 2 seed vs. 15-seed game, Watson said they knew they couldn't overlook the Arrows as the SoDak 16 is single-elimination play.

"We just had to go out and play our game," she said. "We knew if we did that, we would have an easier chance of winning."