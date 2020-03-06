No. 2 Raiders roll past No. 15 Watertown to earn state berth

Once the Rapid City Stevens full-court press got in gear, the Raiders were in gear.
Stevens turned an early deficit into a big first-half lead and held off a bit of a third-quarter run before pulling away in the fourth for a 66-46 win over Watertown Friday in a SoDak 16 game at Carrold Heier Gymnasium.
With the win, the Raiders, 20-1, move on to the Class AA state tournament in Sioux Falls March 19-21.
The Raiders switched from a man press the first time the two teams met in early January, to a diamond press and it got them going, overcoming a 7-4 deficit to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Stevens forced six turnovers in the opening period for seven points.
"I think our press got us started in the game," Stevens senior Grace Martin said. "We started off a little slow, but our press started to develop and we got a lot of steals; we just got all of the momentum and started going on runs."
It was more of the same in the second, as the Raiders built their lead to 16 at the halftime break, 38-22. It was still a six-point game when the Raiders hit four 3-pointers — two straight by Martin and one each by senior Kyah Watson and junior Kennedy Rising.
It was the start the Raiders were looking for, head coach Travis Swartz said.
He said they didn't get a ton of turnovers off of the press, but they did speed the Arrows up, which was something they wanted to do.
"We wanted to control the pace and I think our kids came in with the right attitude, the right way," he said. "They worked hard this whole week of practice, it was a great week of practice for us. It paid off tonight."
Watertown coach Tommy Mattingly said they didn't want the game to turn into a layup parade for the Raiders, and at times he thought their game plan helped.
But then it didn't.
"They just had a spurt in the first when their press gobbled us up a little bit and they were able to make their shots and extend their lead into halftime," he said.
Watertown, with just three wins on the season, was able to put some pressure on the Raiders a bit in the third behind the strong shooting from senior Megan Fannin, who hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the game for the Arrows.
Watertown chipped away and cut the lead to nine, 45-36, before the Raiders took an 11-point lead into the fourth.
You have free articles remaining.
Stevens went back to work in the fourth and turned turnovers into points again with a 10-4 start to the quarter and led by as much as 23 points until Swartz cleared his bench.
"Defense is definitely the thing that wins us games," Watson said. "That is our No. 1 thing. When we play defense, we just do it really hard."
Mattingly said Stevens is in that (No. 2 seed) position for a reason.
"They are a good team with a lot of athletic talent. They have a great senior in Kyah Watson, who is just the motor," he said. "They get a lot of layups by just how hard they work, whether by the press or their speed running out, and they are a good team on the boards."
Swartz said they watched a lot of film and knew it was going to be a different game than the first one, a 66-39 win in which the Arrows' Fannin didn't play then.
"We knew she is a special player and we would have to do some things to keep her in check," Swartz said. "Our kids came out and played the way they were supposed to. They didn't get rattled. We made a run, they made a run, we made a run, and we just kept chipping away. I was proud of our effort."
Despite a 2 seed vs. 15-seed game, Watson said they knew they couldn't overlook the Arrows as the SoDak 16 is single-elimination play.
"We just had to go out and play our game," she said. "We knew if we did that, we would have an easier chance of winning."
Watson finished with a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds, hitting 3-of-6 3-pointers. Martin added 13 points and she also hit 3-of-6 treys. Junior Grace Ellis, sophomore Jayda McNabb and Rising, who added the other 3-pointer, all scored eight points.
As a team, the Raiders hit 26-of-54 from the field and held a 33-23 rebounding edge.
"What our team does well is move the ball, and find open shooters," Martin said.
Abby Bramer added 15 points for Watertown, which was 19-of-43 from the field (5-of-13 3-pointers), but committed 21 turnovers.
The Raiders have a little less than two weeks to get ready for the state tournament, and players and coach all said they are going to make the most of their preparation time.
"It is exciting to go to state. We're going to prepare hard and go ready to play our first game," Watson said.
Added Martin: "We're super excited. We have big goals in mind. Our primary goal is getting past that first game, we're not looking past it. We're just going to work hard this next week and a half and prepare for state."
In his first year as head coach, Swartz said he is excited to see who and when the Raiders kick off the state tournament, but what they have done with their program is to not look ahead. Each next game is their biggest game of the season.
"We keep telling the kids that it is the next game, it's the next game," he said. "We're excited and I'm proud of our kids. They deserved it, they earned it."