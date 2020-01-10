No. 2 Raiders roll to win over Govs

A quick start to the game and a big third quarter sparked the Rapid City Stevens gurls' basketball team to an 81-46 win over Pierre on Friday night at Heier Gymnasium.

The Raiders pressed the Governors into a handful of early turnovers while scoring the first 12 points of the game. Then, after Pierre clawed back within five points in the second quarter and were within nine at the half, Stevens outscored the Govs 23-6 in the third quarter to retake control of the game.

“Pierre, they’re scrappy,” Raider coach Travis Swartz said after his team kept its record unblemished through seven games. “We knew from scouting them it didn’t matter if they were up or down. They play the same from start to finish. Even though we jumped out to that big lead, we knew they’d fight back.”

A quick, efficient start put Stevens in control early. The Raiders pressed the Governors from the opening tip to the game, and Pierre struggled to handle the pressure. Stevens got points from four different players while jumping out to a 12-0 lead in just over two minutes of play.

“We were super pumped up for the game,” Raider senior Grace Martin said. “We all wanted to go out and show them whose house they were in, and just give it all we got.