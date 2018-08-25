A final rodeo performance often has a little extra buzz. Crowds are large, anticipation is higher, and the wait for a winning paycheck shorter.
Saturday night’s final performance of the the 2018 Range Days Rodeo at the Central States Fairgrounds upped the ante even more. A bevy of South Dakota’s best saddle bronc riders were in the house, along with a pen of some of Burch Rodeo’s top bucking horses.
The best of the bunch, Lunatic From Hell, out of Burch Rodeo’s legendary bucking horse Lunatic Fringe.
And therein lies a nice bit of saddle bronc deja vu to add to South Dakota bronc riding lore.
In 2015, Whitewood South Dakota’s Troy Crowser won the Range Days Rodeo aboard Lunatic From Hell. And on Saturday night the same result played out as, aboard the same bucking horse, and the last man out of the chute, he became the first man up on the scoreboard posting an 86-point ride to win the event.
“When I first saw that I had drawn Lunatic From Hell, I thought it was a typo,” Crowser said. “He’s pretty much one of the best in the world. He’s a money horse. You get nervous when you draw them because you don’t know what you are going to do on him, but you are also excited at the same time. And it makes you know if you are still riding good, you can get by one of them again.”
Crowser struggled early to get into a steady spurring motion, but quickly overcame the early snafu.
“He almost got me tipped up there, but I finally started doing what I should, sat back and spurred him out,” he said. “It was nerve wracking, but it’s fun, too. If you are a bronc rider, you live for chances like that.”
And a final finishing flourish, a flying dismount landing safely on two feet.
“I had the chance, and I just had to step off like I used to do when I was young,” Crowser added with a smile. “When you know you make a good ride you want to jump off and please the crowd a little."
The bareback event produced a first-place effort on Saturday night by another Dakotan, as Blake Smith, out of Zap, North Dakota, grabbed a share of first-place money with an 82.5 ride to share the top spot with Steven Dent of Mullen, Nebraska, who also placed in saddle bronc to earn the all-around title.
“I knew the horse (Bubble Bath), and people have been winning and placing on him about everywhere, so I knew I had a real good chance for sure,” said Smith. “He felt like a bucking machine tonight, showed really well, and gave me a chance. A good hopper that gave me some airtime, too.”
2018 Range Days Winners: All-Around, Steven Dent; bareback, Dent & Blake Smith (82.5 points); steer wrestling, (Tie) Hank Hollenbeck, Miguel Garcia, & Jace Melvin (4.2 seconds); team roping, Austin Crist/Josh Fillmore, 4.8 seconds; saddle bronc, Troy Crowser (86 points); tie-down roping, Chance Oftedahl, 8.7 seconds; barrel racing, Shali Lord, 16.51 seconds and bull riding, Wyatt Gregg (89 points).