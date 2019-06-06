The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion Hardhats will have to wait another day to open its own Veterans Classic baseball tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.
And no, it did not rain.
The Hardhats were scheduled to close the first day with the Northern Colorado (NoCo) Roughnecks, but the Loveland, Colorado-based team was a no show.
Post 22 officials were forced to redo the schedule for the rest of the tournament, with NoCo not participating.
The updated schedule for Friday will see Sterling, Colo., vs. the Expos at 1 p.m., Billings, Mont., Royals vs. Bozeman, Mont., at 4 p.m. and the Hardhats vs. Bozeman at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, it will be Sterling vs. Bozeman at 10 a.m., the Expos vs. Billings at 1 p.m., the Hardhats vs. Billings at 4 p.m. and the Hardhats vs. Bozeman at 7 p.m.
On Sunday it will be the Expos vs. Bozeman at 9 a.m., the Hardhats vs. Bozeman at 1 p.m. and the Hardhats vs. Sterling at 4 p.m.
In the other games on Thursday, Sterling, Colo., defeated the Rapid City Post 22 Expos 9-1 and the Billings Royals edged Sterling 2-0.
The Veterans Classic is sponsored this year by Mystic Edge Spa and Salon.
STERLING TIGERS 9, RC POST 22 EXPOS 1: Sterling scored seven runs in the fifth inning to open the 2019 Veteran’s Classic with a win over the Expos.
After the Tigers opened the game with a run in the first inning, Post 22 answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the third.
Sterling tacked on another run in the fourth, before scoring seven more runs in the fifth to seal the win.
Andrew Meick led the Tigers with two hits and trio of RBI, while Kai Jackson had one hit and one RBI for the Expos.
The Expos (8-12) will play Sterling today at 1 p.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Western Nebraska blanks Spearfish
Western Nebraska put up at least one run in each of the first five innings on its way to a 9-0 victory over the Spearfish Sasquatch Thursday night in Spearfish.
The Pioneers scored a run in each of the first two innings, before adding four more in the third to take an early 6-0 advantage.
Western Nebraska extended its lead to 8-0 at the end of the fifth, before scoring its last run of the game in eighth.
The Sasquatch finished the game with four hits, but weren’t able to take advantage when they did get on base.
Andrei Stoyanow picked up the win on the mound for the Pioneers, allowing three hits while striking out six batters in seven innings.
Zack Peterson paced Western Nebraska’s offense with three hits and three RBI, while Joe Yorke led Spearfish with a pair of hits.
The Sasquatch (6-4) look to bounce back when they travel to Hastings to take on the Sodbusters today at 6:35 p.m.